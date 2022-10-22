https://sputniknews.com/20221022/turkey-and-russia-working-on-evaluation-of-gas-hub-project-source-says-1102527615.html

Turkey and Russia Working on Evaluation of Gas Hub Project, Source Says

Turkey and Russia Working on Evaluation of Gas Hub Project, Source Says

The exact location of the potential gas hub in Turkey has not been determined, the source said.It is too early to talk about the cost of the gas hub in Turkey, as the price of the project will be known after agreeing on all the details of the project, the source said.On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

