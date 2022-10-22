International
Turkey and Russia Working on Evaluation of Gas Hub Project, Source Says
Turkey and Russia Working on Evaluation of Gas Hub Project, Source Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey are working on the gas hub project, the design, construction and marketing elements are being evaluated, a source Sputnik... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.
Turkey and Russia Working on Evaluation of Gas Hub Project, Source Says

08:59 GMT 22.10.2022 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 22.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankGazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant
Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey are working on the gas hub project, the design, construction and marketing elements are being evaluated, a source Sputnik on Saturday.

"The work is underway, it requires assessments on the project design, construction, marketing. The relevant departments have been instructed by of the presidents, the process is under the control of the leaders of the two countries," the source said.

The exact location of the potential gas hub in Turkey has not been determined, the source said.

"As Mr. President [Erdogan] has already stated, Thrace [the European part of Turkey] is a suitable location. It corresponds to the idea of the project. With the consent of the parties, this is the most acceptable option," the source said.

It is too early to talk about the cost of the gas hub in Turkey, as the price of the project will be known after agreeing on all the details of the project, the source said.
On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.
