Scholz: Ukraine Conflict Must Not Escalate Into Direct Russia-NATO Confrontation

BERLIN, (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev must be prevented from escalating into a direct... 22.10.2022

"I do not think it will happen, but at least we must stay alert for danger," Scholz told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in response to a corresponding question.The chancellor emphasized that any careless moves must be avoided in such a dangerous situation.At the same time, Scholz reiterated Germany's support for Ukraine, which is second to the United States in terms of financial and humanitarian support, as well as weapons supply. Berlin supplies Kiev with artillery and anti-aircraft guns as well as the IRIS-T air defense systems, which even the German armed forces do not have, the chancellor noted.Scholz has made multiple statements assuring that Berlin would supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as necessary. In October, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that one out of four IRIS-T air defense systems promised to Ukraine had already been delivered, while the remaining three would arrive in 2023. According to Spiegel, four IRIS-T systems cost over 500 million euros.Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warned that any cargo that contained weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

