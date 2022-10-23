https://sputniknews.com/20221023/boris-johnson-refuses-to-run-for-uk-conservative-leadership-prime-minister-post---report-1102558604.html

Boris Johnson Drops Out of Race For UK Conservative Leadership, Prime Minister Post - Report

Boris Johnson Drops Out of Race For UK Conservative Leadership, Prime Minister Post - Report

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dropped out of the race to 10 Downing Street, Sky News reported on Sunday. Johnson was considered a potential... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Boris Johnson is out of the Conservative leadership race," the channel said in a statement.According to the broadcaster, the move opens the door to former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who announced his bid earlier on Sunday.After Truss’ resignation last week, Johnson was rumored to be seeking his old position. Allies of Johnson claimed that he had 100 backers in the party needed to run for PM, though media outlets refuted that claim.Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the UK last month, after more than a dozen officials and cabinet members resigned due to the “Partygate” scandal that plagued his administration.His replacement, Liz Truss became the leader of the conservative party and took the post of Prime Minister. However, she became embroiled in her own scandals due to tax cuts and a budget plan that tanked the British Pound. Truss resigned after only 45 days in office, making her the shortest serving PM in UK history.

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

