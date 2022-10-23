International
LIVE: Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/uk-home-secretary-shapps-supports-sunaks-bid-for-conservative-leadership-1102550136.html
UK Home Secretary Shapps Supports Sunak's Bid for Conservative Leadership
UK Home Secretary Shapps Supports Sunak's Bid for Conservative Leadership
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Sunday his support for the candidacy of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T13:25+0000
2022-10-23T13:25+0000
world
uk
liz truss
rishi sunak
grant shapps
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102119/56/1021195651_0:190:3645:2240_1920x0_80_0_0_eaf5c92ea58a79a9c06c8c0bde920d5e.jpg
Sunak officially announced that he was running for prime minister earlier on Sunday after gathering enough support votes from fellow Tories. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is considered his main rival, has yet to announce his bid officially, though, according to reports, he has managed to secure the required minimum of 100 Conservative votes.The Telegraph newspaper reported earlier in the day that Sunak and Johnson held an 11—hour negotiation on Saturday but did not conclude any deal.Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, stepping down just 44 days after taking the helm. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. The Conservative Party will hold a vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102119/56/1021195651_203:0:3443:2430_1920x0_80_0_0_7f9b3b35a8a30f4c2dbb663437ec3c85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, grant shapps
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, grant shapps

UK Home Secretary Shapps Supports Sunak's Bid for Conservative Leadership

13:25 GMT 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jon SuperConservative party chairman Grant Shapps opens Britain's Conservative Party Conference, Manchester, England
Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps opens Britain's Conservative Party Conference, Manchester, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Sunday his support for the candidacy of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party and next prime minister.

"We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person. That's why I'm backing him in the Conservative leadership contest," Shapps said in a tweet.

Sunak officially announced that he was running for prime minister earlier on Sunday after gathering enough support votes from fellow Tories. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is considered his main rival, has yet to announce his bid officially, though, according to reports, he has managed to secure the required minimum of 100 Conservative votes.
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEAL(From L) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps attend a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on June 7, 2022
(From L) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps attend a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
(From L) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps attend a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on June 7, 2022
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEAL
The Telegraph newspaper reported earlier in the day that Sunak and Johnson held an 11—hour negotiation on Saturday but did not conclude any deal.
Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, stepping down just 44 days after taking the helm. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. The Conservative Party will hold a vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала