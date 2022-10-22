https://sputniknews.com/20221022/small-plane-crash-in-us-new-hampshire-kills-everyone-on-board-1102536206.html
Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board
Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board
The plane crashed into an apartment building on Friday night, causing a large fire. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-22T16:13+0000
2022-10-22T16:13+0000
2022-10-22T16:14+0000
americas
plane crash
us
death toll
new hampshire
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536310_0:2:1280:722_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f33c569c9cbe2cf76b060f21e7385e.png
A small plane has crashed in New Hampshire' Keene, leaving two people dead, according to the city mayor, George Hansel.During a press conference on Saturday, Hansel said that the crash caused no injuries at the tower block, but killed the two people on board the plane.Earlier, the city of Keene said on its Facebook page that "those on the plane have perished".Footage showing the aftermath of the crash was shared online.The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 pm Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
americas
new hampshire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536310_158:0:1122:723_1920x0_80_0_0_889df7b82d854f09ce96e9a7c1a47de7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
plane crash, us, death toll, new hampshire, video
plane crash, us, death toll, new hampshire, video
Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board
16:13 GMT 22.10.2022 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 22.10.2022)
The plane crashed into an apartment building on Friday night, causing a large fire.
A small plane has crashed in New Hampshire' Keene, leaving two people dead, according to the city mayor, George Hansel.
During a press conference on Saturday, Hansel said that the crash caused no injuries at the tower block, but killed the two people on board the plane.
Earlier, the city of Keene said on its Facebook page that "those on the plane have perished".
Footage showing the aftermath of the crash was shared online.
The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 pm Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.