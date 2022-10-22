https://sputniknews.com/20221022/small-plane-crash-in-us-new-hampshire-kills-everyone-on-board-1102536206.html

Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board

Small Plane Crash in US' New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board

The plane crashed into an apartment building on Friday night, causing a large fire. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

A small plane has crashed in New Hampshire' Keene, leaving two people dead, according to the city mayor, George Hansel.During a press conference on Saturday, Hansel said that the crash caused no injuries at the tower block, but killed the two people on board the plane.Earlier, the city of Keene said on its Facebook page that "those on the plane have perished".Footage showing the aftermath of the crash was shared online.The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 pm Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

