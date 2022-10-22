International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221022/small-plane-crash-in-us-new-hampshire-kills-everyone-on-board-1102536206.html
Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board
Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board
The plane crashed into an apartment building on Friday night, causing a large fire. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-22T16:13+0000
2022-10-22T16:14+0000
americas
plane crash
us
death toll
new hampshire
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536310_0:2:1280:722_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f33c569c9cbe2cf76b060f21e7385e.png
A small plane has crashed in New Hampshire' Keene, leaving two people dead, according to the city mayor, George Hansel.During a press conference on Saturday, Hansel said that the crash caused no injuries at the tower block, but killed the two people on board the plane.Earlier, the city of Keene said on its Facebook page that "those on the plane have perished".Footage showing the aftermath of the crash was shared online.The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 pm Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
americas
new hampshire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102536310_158:0:1122:723_1920x0_80_0_0_889df7b82d854f09ce96e9a7c1a47de7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash, us, death toll, new hampshire, video
plane crash, us, death toll, new hampshire, video

Small Plane Crash in US’ New Hampshire Kills Everyone on Board

16:13 GMT 22.10.2022 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 22.10.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / LouAnn Lounder DunhamScreenshot from a video showing the aftermath of a small plane crash in New Hampshire's Keene, US
Screenshot from a video showing the aftermath of a small plane crash in New Hampshire's Keene, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter / LouAnn Lounder Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
The plane crashed into an apartment building on Friday night, causing a large fire.
A small plane has crashed in New Hampshire' Keene, leaving two people dead, according to the city mayor, George Hansel.
During a press conference on Saturday, Hansel said that the crash caused no injuries at the tower block, but killed the two people on board the plane.
Earlier, the city of Keene said on its Facebook page that "those on the plane have perished".
Footage showing the aftermath of the crash was shared online.
The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 pm Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала