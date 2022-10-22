https://sputniknews.com/20221022/ex-briefcase-models-dispel-meghan-markles-claims-about-deal-or-no-deal-objectifying-women-1102527927.html
Ex-Briefcase Models Dispel Meghan Markle's Claims About 'Deal or No Deal' Objectifying Women
According to Meghan Markle, who starred in 34 episodes of "Deal or No Deal" between 2006 and 2007, the show’s girls were "objectified," as more attention was paid to their looks than their personalities.
Former briefcase models for the hit show "Deal or No Deal" have rebuffed he statement of their ex-colleague - Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle
- after she claimed that the women were treated like "bimbos" by the show, making her leave the project.
The backlash came after Meghan blasted her experience during her podcast "Archetypes" with guest Paris Hilton.
"I ended up quitting the show… I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance," she claimed.
She even said that there were different beauty stations, where models could even add paddings to their bra.
In response, ex-"Deal or No Deal" model Patricia Kara said, "it was unfortunate she felt that way because I never, ever felt that way." Kara also contested that there was "no bra station."
Another model Donna Feldman also noted her experience was totally different from Meghan's.
"During my time on the show, neither myself nor anybody else I worked with was ever treated as such, in my opinion. However, it’s important to note that everyone has their own experience, and I can only speak from mine," Feldman said.
She also noted that being hired based on beauty is a part of the job, and "everybody knows what you’re signing up for".
Former briefcase girl Claudia Jordan also rushed to protect other models on the show.
“For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan stated on social media, adding that models "got so many opportunities because of that show."