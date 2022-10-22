https://sputniknews.com/20221022/ex-briefcase-models-dispel-meghan-markles-claims-about-deal-or-no-deal-objectifying-women-1102527927.html

Ex-Briefcase Models Dispel Meghan Markle's Claims About 'Deal or No Deal' Objectifying Women

According to Meghan Markle, who starred in 34 episodes of "Deal or No Deal" between 2006 and 2007, the show’s girls were "objectified," as more attention was... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

Former briefcase models for the hit show "Deal or No Deal" have rebuffed he statement of their ex-colleague - Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle - after she claimed that the women were treated like "bimbos" by the show, making her leave the project.The backlash came after Meghan blasted her experience during her podcast "Archetypes" with guest Paris Hilton.She even said that there were different beauty stations, where models could even add paddings to their bra.In response, ex-"Deal or No Deal" model Patricia Kara said, "it was unfortunate she felt that way because I never, ever felt that way." Kara also contested that there was "no bra station."Another model Donna Feldman also noted her experience was totally different from Meghan's.She also noted that being hired based on beauty is a part of the job, and "everybody knows what you’re signing up for".Former briefcase girl Claudia Jordan also rushed to protect other models on the show.

