https://sputniknews.com/20220906/fake-inside--out-meghan-markle-accused-of-using-layers-of-spray-tan-to-play-race-card-1100444982.html
'Fake Inside & Out': Meghan Markle Accused of Using 'Layers of Spray Tan' to 'Play Race Card'
'Fake Inside & Out': Meghan Markle Accused of Using 'Layers of Spray Tan' to 'Play Race Card'
Meghan Markle delivered a missive on gender equality at the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, her first speech in the UK since... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T15:10+0000
2022-09-06T15:10+0000
2022-09-06T15:10+0000
viral
uk
meghan markle
prince harry
uk royal family
duchess of sussex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100452711_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_54428b8e50f203f39674158cada60a12.jpg
A red outfit-clad Meghan Markle, who gave a speech on gender equality at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the UK, has been accused of dipping into 'layers' of spray tan to look Black and play the race card.Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas claimed on Twitter that the Duchess of Sussex had deliberately ‘faked’ her appearance.Others on Twitter were quick to join the bandwagon, commenting upon Meghan's “fake” efforts to gain approval.Some netizens noticed that Meghan Markle’s hands appeared to be a much lighter shade.Others pointed to the boos heard in the crowd and suggested that Prince Harry did not look comfortable.The Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the keynote speech on September 5, addressing the 2,000-strong crowd at the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.This was Meghan Markle’s first public appearance in the UK since Megxit after returning briefly for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. ‘Megxit’ is a term often used by the British press after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to quit royal duties.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020 to lead a more independent life, with the Duke claiming that part of the reason for their decision was the ‘racist treatment’ of Meghan, whose mother is black and whose father is white, by the British tabloid media.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/mandelas-grandson-slams-meghan-markle-for-comparing-herself-to-south-african-anti-apartheid-leader-1100177955.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100452711_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f246f29730008be489f5d9972165342.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, meghan markle, prince harry, uk royal family, duchess of sussex
uk, meghan markle, prince harry, uk royal family, duchess of sussex
'Fake Inside & Out': Meghan Markle Accused of Using 'Layers of Spray Tan' to 'Play Race Card'
Meghan Markle delivered a missive on gender equality at the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, her first speech in the UK since so-called ‘Megxit’ in 2020.
A red outfit-clad Meghan Markle
, who gave a speech on gender equality at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the UK, has been accused of dipping into 'layers' of spray tan to look Black and play the race card.
Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas claimed on Twitter that the Duchess of Sussex had deliberately ‘faked’ her appearance.
Others on Twitter were quick to join the bandwagon, commenting upon Meghan's “fake” efforts to gain approval.
Some netizens noticed that Meghan Markle’s hands appeared to be a much lighter shade.
Others pointed to the boos heard in the crowd and suggested that Prince Harry did not look comfortable.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the keynote speech on September 5, addressing the 2,000-strong crowd at the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.
This was Meghan Markle’s first public appearance in the UK since Megxit
after returning briefly for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. ‘Megxit’ is a term often used by the British press after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to quit royal duties.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020 to lead a more independent life, with the Duke claiming that part of the reason for their decision was the ‘racist treatment’ of Meghan, whose mother is black and whose father is white, by the British tabloid media.