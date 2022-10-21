https://sputniknews.com/20221021/indias-modi-lays-foundation-stone-of-connectivity-projects-in-kedarnath-to-boost-religious-tourism-1102484916.html

India's Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects in Kedarnath to Boost Religious Tourism

India's Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects in Kedarnath to Boost Religious Tourism

The two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kedarnath shrine in India’s Uttarakhand is his 6th visit to the state. Last year, when he travelled to... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand to lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth INR 34 billion ($410 million) in a bid to boost religious tourism in the state.Donning white traditional attire called “Chola Dora”, the PM offered prayers at Shri Kedarnath Temple. After offering prayers, the Prime Minister laid the cornerstone of the 9.7 kilometer Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.He also visited memorial of Adi Guru Shankaracharya (Indian Vedic scholar and teacher), and reviewed the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.He also interacted with the workers liked to the development projects in the hill state.Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to visit famous Badrinath temple. During his two-day visit to the state, the PM is expected to inspect various ongoing projects and lay foundation stones of some new ones.

