India's Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects in Kedarnath to Boost Religious Tourism
India's Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects in Kedarnath to Boost Religious Tourism
The two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kedarnath shrine in India's Uttarakhand is his 6th visit to the state. Last year, when he travelled to
India's Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects in Kedarnath to Boost Religious Tourism
The two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kedarnath shrine in India’s Uttarakhand is his 6th visit to the state. Last year, when he travelled to Uttarakhand ahead of polls, Modi laid the foundation stone of development projects worth INR 4,090 million (approx. $49 mln).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand to lay the foundation stone
of connectivity projects worth INR 34 billion ($410 million) in a bid to boost religious tourism in the state.
Donning white traditional attire called “Chola Dora”, the PM offered prayers at Shri Kedarnath Temple.
According to media reports, Modi's outfit was crafted by women from Chamba, a town in Himachal Pradesh, and presented to the prime minister during his recent visit to the state. Modi then promised to wear it during his next visit to a cold place.
After offering prayers, the Prime Minister laid the
cornerstone of the 9.7 kilometer Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.
He also visited memorial of Adi Guru Shankaracharya (Indian Vedic scholar and teacher), and reviewed the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.
He also interacted with the workers liked to the development projects in the hill state.
Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to visit famous Badrinath temple
.
During his two-day visit to the state, the PM is expected to inspect various ongoing projects and lay foundation stones of some new ones.