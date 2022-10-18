International
Modi Announces Plans to Launch Indian Space Defense Mission, Sets Out 75 Challenges Ahead
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the government's plans to launch the Defense Space Mission, setting out 75 challenges to mark 75 years since India gained independence.The exact details of the challenges have yet to be revealed, as Modi himself will publish them at one of the DefExpo events.The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have already agreed to support the mission by providing technical support and consultancy, according to the Hindustan Times.DefExpo 2022 it's India's largest-ever defense exhibition and is held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat state from October 18 to 22, 2022 with 75 participating countries. DefExpo aims to present new defense technologies and solutions exclusively for Indian companies, as its main theme is the "Path to Pride."
15:45 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Press Information BureauThis handout photograph released by India's Press Information Bureau shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Davos Agenda 2022, via virtual meeting, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Davos Agenda, which takes place from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2022, is an online edition of the annual Davos meeting of the World Economy Forum due to the coronavirus pandemic
Alan Dzhigkaev
Going beyond conventional dimensions, the Defense Space Mission is designed to use various dual-use technologies to support India's space industry. At the same time, Delhi maintains adhering to international law and is against militarizing outer space.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the government's plans to launch the Defense Space Mission, setting out 75 challenges to mark 75 years since India gained independence.

During the inauguration of DefExpo 2022 in his home state of Gujarat, Modi told the audience that the challenges being set are divided into five technology buckets: launch systems, ground systems, satellite systems, communication and payload systems, and software updates. They all serve the purpose of enhancing India's space defense readiness within the framework of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

The exact details of the challenges have yet to be revealed, as Modi himself will publish them at one of the DefExpo events.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have already agreed to support the mission by providing technical support and consultancy, according to the Hindustan Times.
DefExpo 2022 it's India's largest-ever defense exhibition and is held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat state from October 18 to 22, 2022 with 75 participating countries. DefExpo aims to present new defense technologies and solutions exclusively for Indian companies, as its main theme is the "Path to Pride."
