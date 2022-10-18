https://sputniknews.com/20221018/modi-announces-plans-to-launch-indian-space-defense-mission-sets-out-75-challenges-ahead-1102011113.html

Modi Announces Plans to Launch Indian Space Defense Mission, Sets Out 75 Challenges Ahead

Going beyond conventional dimensions, the Defense Space Mission is designed to use various dual-use technologies to support India's space industry. At the same... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the government's plans to launch the Defense Space Mission, setting out 75 challenges to mark 75 years since India gained independence.The exact details of the challenges have yet to be revealed, as Modi himself will publish them at one of the DefExpo events.The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have already agreed to support the mission by providing technical support and consultancy, according to the Hindustan Times.DefExpo 2022 it's India's largest-ever defense exhibition and is held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat state from October 18 to 22, 2022 with 75 participating countries. DefExpo aims to present new defense technologies and solutions exclusively for Indian companies, as its main theme is the "Path to Pride."

