https://sputniknews.com/20221001/massive-avalanche-hits-mountains-behind-kedarnath-temple-in-indias-uttarakhand--video-1101412338.html

Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Behind Kedarnath Temple in India’s Uttarakhand – Video

Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Behind Kedarnath Temple in India’s Uttarakhand – Video

India's state of Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rainfall this year. Several incidents of landslides have been reported from the state. The National Highway... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T10:53+0000

2022-10-01T10:53+0000

2022-10-01T10:53+0000

india

uttarakhand

avalanche

avalanche

avalanche

landslide

landslide

landslide

landslide

landslides

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101412986_131:0:1150:573_1920x0_80_0_0_605266aa5280caf8f3a1a7f95e367539.png

A massive avalanche hit the mountains behind Kedarnath Temple, the famed temple of Lord Shiva, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Saturday.While talking to the media, Ajendra Ajay, President of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said: "An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage occurred to Kedarnath temple."Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva in India. Every year, millions of devotees visit the spot to offer their prayers. The temple is generally open to the public from April to November. This year it was opened in May and will be closed in October.This is the second instance of an avalanche reported in the state over a period of 10 days. On 22 September, an avalanche hit the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, about 5 km behind Kedarnath Temple.

uttarakhand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

uttarakhand, avalanche, avalanche, avalanche, landslide, landslide, landslide, landslide, landslides, glacier, glacier