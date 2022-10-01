International
Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Behind Kedarnath Temple in India’s Uttarakhand – Video
Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Behind Kedarnath Temple in India’s Uttarakhand – Video
India's state of Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rainfall this year. Several incidents of landslides have been reported from the state. The National Highway... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
A massive avalanche hit the mountains behind Kedarnath Temple, the famed temple of Lord Shiva, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Saturday.While talking to the media, Ajendra Ajay, President of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said: "An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage occurred to Kedarnath temple."Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva in India. Every year, millions of devotees visit the spot to offer their prayers. The temple is generally open to the public from April to November. This year it was opened in May and will be closed in October.This is the second instance of an avalanche reported in the state over a period of 10 days. On 22 September, an avalanche hit the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, about 5 km behind Kedarnath Temple.
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
© Photo : Twitter / @KaustuvaRGuptaScreenshot from a video showing an avalanche hitting the vicinity of Kedarnath Temple in India's Uttarakhand
Screenshot from a video showing an avalanche hitting the vicinity of Kedarnath Temple in India's Uttarakhand - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @KaustuvaRGupta
Rahul Trivedi
India's state of Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rainfall this year. Several incidents of landslides have been reported from the state. The National Highway 109 at Rudraprayag district was blocked because of a sudden landslide on Thursday.
A massive avalanche hit the mountains behind Kedarnath Temple, the famed temple of Lord Shiva, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Saturday.
While talking to the media, Ajendra Ajay, President of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said: "An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage occurred to Kedarnath temple."
Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva in India. Every year, millions of devotees visit the spot to offer their prayers. The temple is generally open to the public from April to November. This year it was opened in May and will be closed in October.
This is the second instance of an avalanche reported in the state over a period of 10 days. On 22 September, an avalanche hit the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, about 5 km behind Kedarnath Temple.
