https://sputniknews.com/20220521/netizens-shower-support-on-man-booked-for-taking-pet-dog-to-kedarnath-temple-in-india---video-1095684635.html

Netizens Shower Support on Man Booked for Taking Pet Dog to Kedarnath Temple in India - Video

Netizens Shower Support on Man Booked for Taking Pet Dog to Kedarnath Temple in India - Video

While police are investigating the case, the pet owner has defended the move on social media, saying dogs are an incarnation of God and his little friend has... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T12:08+0000

2022-05-21T12:08+0000

2022-05-21T12:08+0000

india

shrine

temple

dog

controversy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685558_0:54:1008:621_1920x0_80_0_0_d16174709fbab64f7d85522aeff32b4e.jpg

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a man from Noida, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh after his video of himself taking his pet dog to the holy Kedarnath shrine went viral.In the video posted on the Instagram page of the dog titled 'huskyindia0', the pet owner, identified as Rohan Tyagi, can be seen grabbing the front paws of his dog named Nawab and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi' (holy cow) in the outer precincts of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand state. A priest is also seen putting a vermilion mark on Nawab’s forehead. This didn't go down well with many people, who raised objections on social media and demanded strict action against Tyagi.A case was registered after the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee head filed a complaint against the devotee for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people. Tyagi took to Instagram, and said in his defence that there is nothing wrong with this as dogs are an incarnation of God.He also posted another video of the husky's visit to Badrinath shrine and wrote that Nawab has been visiting temples all across India for the past four years. However, it is only now that he has faced this issue.While the police are investigating the case, several netizens have taken to social media #wesupportnawabtyagi, to extend support to Tyagi and Nawab.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, shrine, temple, dog, controversy