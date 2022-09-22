https://sputniknews.com/20220922/landslide-in-indias-uttarakhand-state-blocks-access-to-revered-lord-shiva-shrine---video-1101086208.html

Landslide in India's Uttarakhand State Blocks Access to Revered Lord Shiva Shrine - VIDEO

Landslide in India's Uttarakhand State Blocks Access to Revered Lord Shiva Shrine - VIDEO

Landslides and flash floods have become common occurrences in India's state of Uttarakhand in recent years. In February last year, a glacial burst in the... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T15:28+0000

2022-09-22T15:28+0000

2022-09-22T15:28+0000

india

uttarakhand

landslide

landslides

flash floods

state

shrine

shrine

district

debris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101091974_0:7:651:373_1920x0_80_0_0_6cee0e014cb004bee984043ba3956f51.jpg

A big part of a hill came crashing down in a massive landslide in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand state, blocking National Highway-109 on Thursday. The National Highway connects Rudraprayag to Kedarnath, one of the holiest Lord Shiva shrines in the country and frequented by thousands of travelers every year.In chilling visuals making the rounds on social media, several vehicles are seen stranded on the highway when a big portion of a hill falls on the road.However, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit confirmed to news agency ANI that no casualties were reported in the incident as travelers were informed by locals about the possibility of a landslide in the region.He further informed the media that work to remove debris and open the highway for commuters was in full swing, and passengers would only be allowed to move ahead with their journey when the district authorities deem the area safe for them."All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by National Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," Dixit said.But this isn't the first time a landslide has been reported in Uttarakhand this month.On September 10, a woman was killed when a rock fell on her house after heavy rains triggered flash floods in her village situated in the Pithoragarh district.

uttarakhand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

uttarakhand, landslide, landslides, flash floods, state, shrine, shrine, district, debris, temple, temple, hindus