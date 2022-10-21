https://sputniknews.com/20221021/arrested-son-of-russian-governor-declines-extradition-to-us-on-sanctions-evasion-charges-1102507998.html

Arrested Son of Russian Governor Declines Extradition to US on Sanctions Evasion Charges

Arrested Son of Russian Governor Declines Extradition to US on Sanctions Evasion Charges

ROME (Sputnik) - Artem Uss, the son of a Russian provincial governor arrested in Italy on a US warrant, told the Milan court of appeal on Friday that he did... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

His extradition to the United States will be made part of the legal process that Italy opened against him. The lawyer said his defense would seek house arrest for the 40-year-old man.The US Department of Justice said Wednesday that Uss had been arrested alongside four other Russian nationals over his alleged involvement in a scheme to bypass US sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports.The Russian denies any wrongdoing. The Justice Department has six weeks to file the case against him, Nardo said. The entire legal procedure may last for six to seven months. The Russian embassy in Rome said Uss was arrested on Monday.

