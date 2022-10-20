https://sputniknews.com/20221020/head-of-russias-krasnoyarsk-territory-slams-us-charges-against-his-son-as-political-1102467800.html

Head of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Slams US Charges Against His Son as Political

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, said on Thursday that US accusation against his son, Artem Uss... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice charged two oil traders and five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, with sanctions evasion and money laundering. Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov are accused of using false documents to purchase sensitive US military equipment to provide it to the Russian defense sector. Uss was immediately arrested in Italy. He is now awaiting extradition to the United States.The companies linked to Orekhov, Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC, were also sanctioned.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in response. The measures included, among other things, sanctions against Russian oligarchs, officials and their family members, as well as individuals and entities supporting Russia's military operation. Alexander Uss is among the sanctioned individuals.

