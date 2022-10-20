International
Russia to Deliver Nuclear Fuel to Bangladesh in October, Rosatom Chief Says
Russia to Deliver Nuclear Fuel to Bangladesh in October, Rosatom Chief Says
The 2400-MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is currently under construction in Bangladesh with the help of Russia in accordance with a 2015 agreement.
Rosatom will supply fresh nuclear fuel to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) under construction starting in October, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Aleksey Likhachev told Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.The Rosatom CEO told the premier that the company looks to “celebrate the arrival of the fresh nuclear fuel in Bangladesh” with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general, amongst others.He assured the Bangladeshi PM about the plant’s high-powered nuclear reactors that will help it to generate optimum electricity."We see that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh is actively progressing, despite the obstacles that the pandemic has created for us," Likhachev said.The Russian government-run organization also opened a state-of-the-art center to train operating personnel for the $12.6 billion nuclear power plant.The plant is based on third-plus generation reactors with a power generation capacity of 2,400 MW. It will play a significant role in meeting the ever-growing demand of the energy-starved country.
14:20 GMT 20.10.2022
The 2400-MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is currently under construction in Bangladesh with the help of Russia in accordance with a 2015 agreement. The Russian-funded project will start generating electricity from 2023.
Rosatom will supply fresh nuclear fuel to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) under construction starting in October, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Aleksey Likhachev told Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
The Rosatom CEO told the premier that the company looks to “celebrate the arrival of the fresh nuclear fuel in Bangladesh” with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general, amongst others.
"Together, every day we are moving closer to the launch of the nuclear power plant, which the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting for," the Rosatom chief said.
He assured the Bangladeshi PM about the plant’s high-powered nuclear reactors that will help it to generate optimum electricity.
"We see that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh is actively progressing, despite the obstacles that the pandemic has created for us," Likhachev said.
The Russian government-run organization also opened a state-of-the-art center to train operating personnel for the $12.6 billion nuclear power plant.
The plant is based on third-plus generation reactors with a power generation capacity of 2,400 MW. It will play a significant role in meeting the ever-growing demand of the energy-starved country.
