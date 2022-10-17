https://sputniknews.com/20221017/bangladesh-pm-warns-people-of-looming-global-famine-1101926776.html
Bangladesh PM Warns People of Looming Global Famine
Bangladesh PM Warns People of Looming Global Famine
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Bangladesh is among 45 countries facing a food crisis. The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T12:54+0000
2022-10-17T12:54+0000
2022-10-17T12:55+0000
world
bangladesh
sheikh hasina
food crisis
foreign exchange
famine
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1aea2d5897e7e36fba637be0bd93b.jpg
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked citizens to use uncultivated land for farming and protect the country from a looming global famine.The prime minister urged people to cultivate “whatever you can,” as the government has been scouting for staple foods - rice and wheat - in the global market to ensure food grain availability.The prime minister said that if people came together to produce food, Bangladesh would not face such a crisis, although the world might be “hit hard by the famine.”US dollar-dominated international trade has exacerbated the crisis in Africa and Asia, as many countries in these regions are scrambling for foreign exchange to pay for their food imports.According to the World Food Program, the world is facing its largest food crisis in modern history. Bangladesh, a country with a population of around 165 million people, is hoping to receive $5.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in budgetary support as its foreign exchange reserves had depleted to $36.33 billion as of October 12.In September, the Sheikh Hasina government fixed the prices of nine commodities, including staple rice, amid eight-year high inflation triggered by supply disruptions on the international market. Bangladesh is currently purchasing rice and wheat from Vietnam and Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/pending-nightmare-somalia-faces-famine-as-country-hit-by-worst-drought-in-40-years-1101571682.html
bangladesh
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15079d778fe59f35df82209d2c7fc8dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
bangladesh, sheikh hasina, food crisis, foreign exchange, famine, asia
bangladesh, sheikh hasina, food crisis, foreign exchange, famine, asia
Bangladesh PM Warns People of Looming Global Famine
12:54 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 17.10.2022)
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Bangladesh is among 45 countries facing a food crisis. The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the country are fraught with economic instability, exacerbated by the record jump in global commodity prices.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked citizens to use uncultivated land for farming and protect the country
from a looming global famine.
"I again request you all not to waste food and increase food production. Bring every inch of lands under cultivation. Protect Bangladesh from possible famine and food deficit-like situations," Hasina said as she addressed an event marking World Food Day 2022.
The prime minister urged people to cultivate “whatever you can,” as the government has been scouting for staple foods - rice and wheat - in the global market
to ensure food grain availability.
The prime minister said that if people came together to produce food, Bangladesh would not face such a crisis, although the world might be “hit hard by the famine.”
US dollar-dominated international trade has exacerbated the crisis in Africa and Asia, as many countries in these regions are scrambling for foreign exchange to pay for their food imports.
According to the World Food Program, the world is facing its largest food crisis in modern history.
Bangladesh, a country with a population of around 165 million people, is hoping to receive $5.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in budgetary support as its foreign exchange reserves had depleted to $36.33 billion as of October 12.
In September, the Sheikh Hasina government fixed the prices of nine commodities, including staple rice, amid eight-year high inflation triggered by supply disruptions on the international market.
Bangladesh is currently purchasing rice and wheat from Vietnam and Russia.