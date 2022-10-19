https://sputniknews.com/20221019/hit-by-energy-crisis-bangladesh-installs-second-reactor-at-russia-funded-nuclear-power-plant-1102068850.html

Hit by Energy Crisis, Bangladesh Installs Second Reactor at Russia-Funded Nuclear Power Plant

Hit by Energy Crisis, Bangladesh Installs Second Reactor at Russia-Funded Nuclear Power Plant

Bangladesh struck a deal with Russia in 2015 to develop a nuclear power plant in Rooppur with a target power supply of 2,400 MW. The country experienced a... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T10:13+0000

2022-10-19T10:13+0000

2022-10-19T10:13+0000

world

bangladesh

sheikh hasina

electricity power crisis

russia

nuclear power

rooppur

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102069985_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4200c26270f5b86c81e0378f4c72b4.jpg

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the installation of a reactor pressure vessel at the second unit of the $12.6 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, raising hopes of meeting the growing electricity demand in the country of 165 million people.The PM brushed aside concerns raised by some over safety standards, saying the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission had paid heed to the overall safety and security of the construction of the power plant.The first unit of the plant will commence supplying 1,200 MW power from 2023, while the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.The prime minister also urged people to maintain austerity to fight the ongoing global crisis, which has had a strong impact on Bangladesh's economy. The PM blamed the Ukraine crisis and subsequent sanctions against Russia for compounding the country's problems.The country's recent economic growth is being threatened by a power crisis following the government's decision to shut down diesel power plants to save crucial foreign exchange reserves.On October 4, a large part of the country faced an eight-hour blackout due to a national grid failure.

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/40-million-in-bangladesh-left-without-electricity-after-grid-failure-1101501202.html

bangladesh

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

bangladesh, sheikh hasina, electricity power crisis, russia, nuclear power, rooppur