https://sputniknews.com/20221020/biden-admin-seeks-extra-34mln-for-jan-6-probe-year-end-bill-may-be-last-chance-reports-say-1102472769.html

Biden Admin Seeks Extra $34Mln for Jan 6 Probe, Year-End Bill May Be Last Chance, Reports Say

Biden Admin Seeks Extra $34Mln for Jan 6 Probe, Year-End Bill May Be Last Chance, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Biden administration and Justice Department officials have made a budget request to Congress asking for an additional $34 million so... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T16:59+0000

2022-10-20T16:59+0000

2022-10-20T17:00+0000

americas

us

joe biden

probe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093189238_0:339:3022:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_337f2a417764900fe3850b139466cfd2.jpg

However, it is unclear if Congress will accede to the request in a major funding bill planned for December as midterms approach, the current Congressional term winds to a close and lawmakers wrestle with budgetary priorities. It will likely be the last appropriation for the panel if it gets it because House Republicans have promised to kill the panel if, as expected, they regain control of the House after the midterms, the report said.Despite the committee’s murky future, Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to continue the expansive federal criminal investigation into prosecuting the thousands of rioters who stormed the US Capitol and investigating the roots of the riot which sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden's win as president.The Justice Department has called it the "most wide-ranging investigation" in its history, with more than 870 individuals arrested to this point.

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/trump-sends-14-page-letter-to-us-select-committee-probing-january-6-events-1101855419.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, probe