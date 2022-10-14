International
Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events
Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump on Friday sent a 14-page long letter to the US House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021... 14.10.2022
Trump starts his letters by repeating his past contention that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged and stolen” and vividly describes accusations of his collusion with Russia that according to him turned to be untrue.In his letter, the former US President names Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Capitol Police, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as responsible for the breach of the Capitol building on January 6 after they allegedly refused to send troops to protect the grounds around the building.According to Trump, days before the January 6 events, he personally “recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, DC.”On Thursday, the US House committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, who they claim bears significant responsibility for the riot.On January 6, 2021, demonstrators breached the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the incident.
Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events

15:16 GMT 14.10.2022
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump on Friday sent a 14-page long letter to the US House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot after he was subpoenaed by the panel on the previous day.
Trump starts his letters by repeating his past contention that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged and stolen” and vividly describes accusations of his collusion with Russia that according to him turned to be untrue.

“A large percentage of American Citizens, including almost the entire Republican Party, feel that the Election was Rigged and Stolen,” the letter said. “I received many millions more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016, unheard of in our political History.”

In his letter, the former US President names Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Capitol Police, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as responsible for the breach of the Capitol building on January 6 after they allegedly refused to send troops to protect the grounds around the building.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S.
According to Trump, days before the January 6 events, he personally “recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, DC.”
On Thursday, the US House committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, who they claim bears significant responsibility for the riot.
On January 6, 2021, demonstrators breached the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the incident.
