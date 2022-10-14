https://sputniknews.com/20221014/trump-sends-14-page-letter-to-us-select-committee-probing-january-6-events-1101855419.html

Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events

Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump on Friday sent a 14-page long letter to the US House Select Committee probing the January 6, 2021... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T15:16+0000

2022-10-14T15:16+0000

2022-10-14T15:16+0000

americas

donald trump

january 6

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101024573_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_89e16c6f49688514b0d75e95d1f6e383.jpg

Trump starts his letters by repeating his past contention that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged and stolen” and vividly describes accusations of his collusion with Russia that according to him turned to be untrue.In his letter, the former US President names Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Capitol Police, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as responsible for the breach of the Capitol building on January 6 after they allegedly refused to send troops to protect the grounds around the building.According to Trump, days before the January 6 events, he personally “recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, DC.”On Thursday, the US House committee unanimously agreed to a resolution to subpoena Trump, who they claim bears significant responsibility for the riot.On January 6, 2021, demonstrators breached the US Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the incident.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, january 6