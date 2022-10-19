International
State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working With Ankara on Boosting Energy Security
State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working With Ankara on Boosting Energy Security
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is working closely with Turkey on boosting its energy security, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on... 19.10.2022
"We have urged Turkey and all of our allies and partners that no one should become a safe heaven for illicit Russian assets or transactions, and we will continue to make that case," Patel said. "As it relates to the energy conversation, we have continued to urge our allies to take steps to diversify their energy sources to reduce energy reliance on Russia. And in the case of Turkey, we are working with them closely to assist in their own efforts to enhance energy security in the long."Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a gas hub, adding that Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow redirect gas flows from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.
State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working With Ankara on Boosting Energy Security

17:48 GMT 19.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is working closely with Turkey on boosting its energy security, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday, commenting on an agreement between Moscow and Ankara on a gas hub.
"We have urged Turkey and all of our allies and partners that no one should become a safe heaven for illicit Russian assets or transactions, and we will continue to make that case," Patel said. "As it relates to the energy conversation, we have continued to urge our allies to take steps to diversify their energy sources to reduce energy reliance on Russia. And in the case of Turkey, we are working with them closely to assist in their own efforts to enhance energy security in the long."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a gas hub, adding that Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow redirect gas flows from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.
