Erdogan Says Agreed With Putin on Gas Hub, Europe Can Use Russian Gas Through Turkey

2022-10-19T09:55+0000

2022-10-19T09:55+0000

2022-10-19T10:25+0000

Moscow and Ankara have agreed on the creation of a major gas hub which will enable Europe to use Russian gas flowing through Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.Putin brought up the idea of turning Turkey into a hub for the delivery of Russian natural gas at the Russian Energy Week forum last week, saying Moscow could move forward with such plans if European nations showed interest.At a meeting with Erdogan a day later, the Russian president said that the construction of a Turkish hub could help ensure supplies and bring down the current exorbitant prices, and that Turkey has shown itself to be "the most reliable route today for deliveries even to Europe."President Erdogan instructed officials to conduct a joint feasibility study with Russia on the hub idea on Friday.Russia can presently deliver up to 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year (cm3/yr) to Turkey via the TurkStream pipeline. The pipeline network has become a key route for Russian gas supplies to the Turks, and to countries in Southern Europe as other routes to European Union nations have been gradually cut off one by one in recent months.Last month, Russia's Nord Stream pipeline network - capable of delivering up to 110 billion cm3/yr, was struck in a massive sabotage attack, cutting Europe off from Russian gas supplies as winter approaches.

