https://sputniknews.com/20221019/snake-slithers-aboard-united-flight-scares-passengers-gets-free-flight-to-jersey-1102083755.html

Snake Slithers Aboard United Flight, Scares Passengers, Gets Free Flight to Jersey

Snake Slithers Aboard United Flight, Scares Passengers, Gets Free Flight to Jersey

The incident took place during a flight from Tampa to Newark, New Jersey with the snake managing to avoid getting spotted until the plane landed safely. 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T13:35+0000

2022-10-19T13:35+0000

2022-10-19T13:35+0000

viral

snake

flight

plane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091772576_0:44:3560:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e72123ac6e37ed98f7221916305c035e.jpg

Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight had a moment of terror akin to something out of the 2006 schlock thriller ‘Snakes on a Plane’ after spotting a snake slithering through the aisles as their plane taxied on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport after flying in from Florida.The incident involving the slithery stowaway occurred at about 1:15 on Monday, with the business class passengers of the Boeing 737 jet screaming in terror and pulling their feet up to avoid being bitten, according to News 12 New Jersey.The snake impolitely ignored the fasten seatbelt signs which were illuminated during taxiing, and eventually moved toward the back of the plane from business to economy class.The reptilian passenger turned out to be a garter snake, a snake species native to much of North America that’s generally not dangerous to humans, and actually helps keep a lookout for pests in gardens.After the flight crew was apprised of the situation, Newark Port Authority Police came aboard and removed the snake. No injuries reported. Police checked the rest of the plane but didn’t find anymore free-riders. The fate of the snake is unknown.Social media users couldn’t help but recall the 2006 movie, and the Samuel L. Jackson line “I have had it with these **********ing snakes on this **********ing plane,” flooding Twitter with memes featuring the iconic actor.

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/mysterious-deep-sea-shark-with-bulging-blue-eyes-and-bizarre-teeth-leaves-netizens-baffled---photo-1100864765.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

snake, flight, plane