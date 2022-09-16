https://sputniknews.com/20220916/mysterious-deep-sea-shark-with-bulging-blue-eyes-and-bizarre-teeth-leaves-netizens-baffled---photo-1100864765.html

Mysterious Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Blue Eyes and Bizarre Teeth Leaves Netizens Baffled - Photo

Within two days, a post about a bizarre-looking deep sea shark garnered over 286 comments and around 1,500 likes on social media. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

The discovery of a bizarre lifeless creature with large blue, bulging eyes, protruding teeth, a pointy nose, and rough-looking skin has taken the Internet by storm after a fisherman from Australia shared a glimpse of it.Trapman Bermagui, a Sydney-based fisherman, took to social media and posted a photo of the deep sea shark and shared that it was caught at a depth of 650 meters (2,133 feet).The post left netizens baffled, sparking a discussion about the species of the mysterious animal.Several people commented on the post, saying that the creature appeared to be a "cookiecutter" shark, a small cigar-shaped species with a bulbous snout and distinctive lips.However, Bermagui replied to the comment and said, "Totally not a cookiecutter. It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavor dog shark."Dean Grubbs, an associate director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, told Newsweek that the species appeared to be Centroscymnus owstoni, also called the roughskin dogfish."Ours have come from depths of 740 to 1160 meters (2,400 to 3,800 feet), so a bit deeper than this report. They are in the family Somniosidae, the Sleeper Sharks, the same family of the Greenland Shark, but obviously a much smaller species," he added.Christopher Lowe, professor and director of the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab, suggested that the species appeared to look like a deepwater kitefin shark."Looks to me like a deepwater kitefin shark, which are known in the waters off Australia," he said, although he noted that he could not see the whole body or size of the shark.

