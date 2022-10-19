https://sputniknews.com/20221019/mass-protests-in-france-as-europe-plunges-into-economic-despair--1102016403.html

Mass Protests in France as Europe Plunges Into Economic Despair

Mass Protests in France as Europe Plunges Into Economic Despair

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T08:48+0000

2022-10-19T08:48+0000

2022-10-19T08:48+0000

fault lines

us

radio

steele dossier

haiti

brazil

luis inácio lula da silva

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102016105_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e15124d7cfa8bb3037e209557a4b4ae.png

Mass Protests in France as Europe Plunges Into Economic Despair On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including mass protests in France over the cost of living and anti-war sentiments.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including mass protests in France over the cost of living and anti-war sentiments.In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the protests going on in France with the Director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter Hegemonic studies Tim Anderson.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and correspondent Camila Escalante to talk about the Brazilian presidential elections with incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro closing in on rival Lula in the polls.Later in the hour, Trinidad-based journalist Dareece Polo spoke to Fault Lines about the latest unrest in Haiti over worsening economic and political conditions.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by ex-Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Igor Danchenko’s trial on charges of lying to the FBI and what came to be Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

haiti

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, steele dossier, haiti, brazil, luis inácio lula da silva, аудио, radio sputnik