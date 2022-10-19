https://sputniknews.com/20221019/mass-protests-in-france-as-europe-plunges-into-economic-despair--1102016403.html
Mass Protests in France as Europe Plunges Into Economic Despair
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including mass protests in France over the cost of living and anti-war sentiments.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including mass protests in France over the cost of living and anti-war sentiments.In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the protests going on in France with the Director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter Hegemonic studies Tim Anderson.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and correspondent Camila Escalante to talk about the Brazilian presidential elections with incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro closing in on rival Lula in the polls.Later in the hour, Trinidad-based journalist Dareece Polo spoke to Fault Lines about the latest unrest in Haiti over worsening economic and political conditions.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by ex-Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Igor Danchenko’s trial on charges of lying to the FBI and what came to be Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including mass protests in France over the cost of living and anti-war sentiments.
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the protests going on in France with the Director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter Hegemonic studies Tim Anderson.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and correspondent Camila Escalante to talk about the Brazilian presidential elections with incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro closing in on rival Lula in the polls.
Later in the hour, Trinidad-based journalist Dareece Polo spoke to Fault Lines about the latest unrest in Haiti over worsening economic and political conditions.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by ex-Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Igor Danchenko’s trial on charges of lying to the FBI and what came to be Russiagate.
