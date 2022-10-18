https://sputniknews.com/20221018/russia-to-organize-meeting-on-us-biological-laboratories-activities-in-ukraine---official-1102058993.html

Russia to Organize Meeting on US Biological Laboratories' Activities in Ukraine - Official

Russia to Organize Meeting on US Biological Laboratories' Activities in Ukraine - Official

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will conduct a consultative meeting under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) to discuss the United States'... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T22:04+0000

2022-10-18T22:04+0000

2022-10-18T22:03+0000

russia

ukraine crisis

us

biological experiments

laboratories

biological and toxins weapons convention (btwc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:333:909:844_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4b1c9645b1811d3ce39e590890ed69.jpg

"We have not received exhaustive explanations that could completely allay any of the doubts concerning these activities and thus straightened out the situation that had prompted the Russian side to convene a consultative meeting under BTWC Article 5," Vorontsov told the members of the UN First Committee on Tuesday.The US representative at the First Committee said that Russia’s allegations about United States' activities in Ukraine are "unfounded."The Russian mission to the United Nations has presented on several occasions evidence about the United States using biological facilities in Ukraine for the purpose of conducing experiments with various agents.In September, the Russian Defense Ministry in Geneva presented evidence of the United States' military-biological activity in Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220707/purpose-of-biden-financed-bio-projects-was-to-create-infections-that-damage-agriculture-russian-mod-1097067570.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, us, biological experiments, laboratories, biological and toxins weapons convention (btwc)