US Temporarily Lifts LNG Restrictions for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona

"In support of the Puerto Rican people as they continue to recover from Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to address the unique and urgent need for liquified natural gas in Puerto Rico," Mayorkas said in a statement.According to the Jones Act, all maritime cargo supplies between US ports must be delivered by vessels flying the US flag. The Homeland Security can grant a waiver if particular transportation is in the interests of US national defense, as is now the case with Puerto Rico, the authority said.Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on September 18, causing massive power outages throughout the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall — up to 1,000 millimeters (39.4 inches) — in some regions. US President Joe Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island, which is a US unincorporated territory.

