International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/us-temporarily-lifts-lng-restrictions-for-puerto-rico-after-hurricane-fiona-1101914134.html
US Temporarily Lifts LNG Restrictions for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona
US Temporarily Lifts LNG Restrictions for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security has temporarily lifted restrictions on seaborne supplies of liquefied natural gas to its Caribbean... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T06:53+0000
2022-10-17T06:53+0000
americas
puerto rico
us
lng
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg
"In support of the Puerto Rican people as they continue to recover from Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to address the unique and urgent need for liquified natural gas in Puerto Rico," Mayorkas said in a statement.According to the Jones Act, all maritime cargo supplies between US ports must be delivered by vessels flying the US flag. The Homeland Security can grant a waiver if particular transportation is in the interests of US national defense, as is now the case with Puerto Rico, the authority said.Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on September 18, causing massive power outages throughout the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall — up to 1,000 millimeters (39.4 inches) — in some regions. US President Joe Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island, which is a US unincorporated territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/biden-announces-60mln-in-storm-preparedness-funding-for-puerto-rico-1101479890.html
americas
puerto rico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:18:1648:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_e10ed9afa1119a9578eab83ca42dba08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
puerto rico, us, lng
puerto rico, us, lng

US Temporarily Lifts LNG Restrictions for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona

06:53 GMT 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / NOAAThis satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / NOAA
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security has temporarily lifted restrictions on seaborne supplies of liquefied natural gas to its Caribbean island of Puerto Rico as part of recovery efforts from Hurricane Fiona, which resulted in severe power outages, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday.
"In support of the Puerto Rican people as they continue to recover from Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to address the unique and urgent need for liquified natural gas in Puerto Rico," Mayorkas said in a statement.
According to the Jones Act, all maritime cargo supplies between US ports must be delivered by vessels flying the US flag. The Homeland Security can grant a waiver if particular transportation is in the interests of US national defense, as is now the case with Puerto Rico, the authority said.
Image captures moment in which a bridge was swept away by rising water levels in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona's Sunday landfall. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
Americas
Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico
3 October, 20:28 GMT
Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on September 18, causing massive power outages throughout the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall — up to 1,000 millimeters (39.4 inches) — in some regions. US President Joe Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island, which is a US unincorporated territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала