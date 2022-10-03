https://sputniknews.com/20221003/biden-announces-60mln-in-storm-preparedness-funding-for-puerto-rico-1101479890.html
Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico
Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will provide over $60 million in assistance to help Puerto Rico better prepare for storms, President Joe Biden said on... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T20:28+0000
2022-10-03T20:28+0000
2022-10-03T20:28+0000
americas
us
joe biden
puerto rico
hurricane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100936844_61:0:2857:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_739f0e60ba9dff9e91a902efd7a4ace3.png
"Today I am announcing more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas in Puerto Rico become better prepared for a storm," Biden said during his visit to Puerto Rico.These funds will be used for creating a flood warning system and flood walls, he added.Biden recalled that since last November, Puerto Rico has received more than $700 million in infrastructure investments.Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/biden-to-visit-florida-puerto-rico-affected-by-hurricanes-next-week-press-secretary-1101431842.html
americas
puerto rico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100936844_724:0:2821:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_517278705d7e76edf9f641b5f585eaa5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, puerto rico, hurricane
us, joe biden, puerto rico, hurricane
Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will provide over $60 million in assistance to help Puerto Rico better prepare for storms, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"Today I am announcing more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas in Puerto Rico become better prepared for a storm," Biden said during his visit to Puerto Rico.
These funds will be used for creating a flood warning system and flood walls, he added.
Biden recalled that since last November, Puerto Rico has received more than $700 million in infrastructure investments.
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island.