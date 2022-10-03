https://sputniknews.com/20221003/biden-announces-60mln-in-storm-preparedness-funding-for-puerto-rico-1101479890.html

Biden Announces $60Mln in Storm Preparedness Funding for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will provide over $60 million in assistance to help Puerto Rico better prepare for storms, President Joe Biden said on... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Today I am announcing more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas in Puerto Rico become better prepared for a storm," Biden said during his visit to Puerto Rico.These funds will be used for creating a flood warning system and flood walls, he added.Biden recalled that since last November, Puerto Rico has received more than $700 million in infrastructure investments.Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 18, causing a power outage across the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall in some regions. Biden has promised a major boost of federal aid to the Caribbean island.

