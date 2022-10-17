International
Saudi Arabia, South Africa Sign Agreements Worth $15Bln During Ramaphosa Visit
Saudi Arabia, South Africa Sign Agreements Worth $15Bln During Ramaphosa Visit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on 15 and 16 October.
South Africa and Saudi Arabia have signed agreements worth $15Bln during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Riyadh.The countries agreed to explore investment in such sectors as renewable energy, industry, mining, tourism, logistics and agriculture.Furthermore, Ramaphosa invited Saudi Arabian businesses to South Africa’s fifth investment conference in 2023.Saudi Arabia is South Africa's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East and the largest source of imports from the region.
Saudi Arabia, South Africa Sign Agreements Worth $15Bln During Ramaphosa Visit

13:02 GMT 17.10.2022
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
