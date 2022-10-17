https://sputniknews.com/20221017/saudi-arabia-south-africa-sign-agreements-worth-15bln-during-ramaphosa-visit-1101927066.html

Saudi Arabia, South Africa Sign Agreements Worth $15Bln During Ramaphosa Visit

Saudi Arabia, South Africa Sign Agreements Worth $15Bln During Ramaphosa Visit

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have signed agreements worth $15Bln during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Riyadh.The countries agreed to explore investment in such sectors as renewable energy, industry, mining, tourism, logistics and agriculture.Furthermore, Ramaphosa invited Saudi Arabian businesses to South Africa’s fifth investment conference in 2023.Saudi Arabia is South Africa's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East and the largest source of imports from the region.

