Breaking News: EU Greenlights Training Mission for Ukraine Troops, New Military Aid Package
Indian Flag
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: India's Main Opposition Party to Receive New Chief Soon
Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: India's Main Opposition Party to Receive New Chief Soon
This is the sixth time in the history of Indian National Congress (INC), that polling will decide the party chief. The new leader of India's main opposition... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
india
indian national congress
sonia gandhi
shashi tharoor
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101914944_0:205:2913:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_279a3caeb74fa327fa233988d5fc9367.jpg
Polling is underway to determine whether Indian National Congress will have former opposition leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, or former federal minister Shashi Tharoor as its next party president. The voting, which began at 10.00am (IST), (4.30 GMT) will continue until 4.00pm. The results are expected to be announced on Wednesday, 19 October.Almost 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members will vote in different states of India.Many senior members of Congress have already expressed their support for Kharge, who is also being called "Congress' unofficial official candidate! by many media outlets.If elected, 80-year-old Kharge, who also comes from the Dalit community, is likely to play an important role in the citizens' minds, especially in his home state Karnataka. The move also comes after the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Draupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal community, the country's president.State assembly elections in Karnataka are due to be held next year.Tharoor recently accused Congress party delegates of being biased. According to the Hindu newspaper, Kharge held meetings with 25 Congress state units, whereas Tharoor held meetings with seven state units.Congress is a center to center-left nationalist party which was founded in 1885 by British civil servant, Allan Octavian Hume. Traditionally, the party chief has been elected unanimously. The first election of the Congress party was held in 1939, when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose won.
Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: India's Main Opposition Party to Receive New Chief Soon

11:10 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 17.10.2022)
India's main opposition Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi casts her vote during the election for the party president in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct.17, 2022.
India’s main opposition Congress party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi casts her vote during the election for the party president in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct.17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
International
India
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
This is the sixth time in the history of Indian National Congress (INC), that polling will decide the party chief. The new leader of India's main opposition party will replace its longest-serving chief, Sonia Gandhi - widow of Rajiv Gandhi, daughter in law of Indira Gandhi and granddaughter in law of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Polling is underway to determine whether Indian National Congress will have former opposition leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, or former federal minister Shashi Tharoor as its next party president.
The voting, which began at 10.00am (IST), (4.30 GMT) will continue until 4.00pm. The results are expected to be announced on Wednesday, 19 October.
Almost 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members will vote in different states of India.
Many senior members of Congress have already expressed their support for Kharge, who is also being called "Congress' unofficial official candidate! by many media outlets.
If elected, 80-year-old Kharge, who also comes from the Dalit community, is likely to play an important role in the citizens' minds, especially in his home state Karnataka. The move also comes after the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Draupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal community, the country's president.
State assembly elections in Karnataka are due to be held next year.
Tharoor recently accused Congress party delegates of being biased.

The 66-year-old senior parliamentarian said that Congress regional leaders have been "unavailable" whenever he visited any state, whereas his rival Kharge allegedly received preferential treatment.

According to the Hindu newspaper, Kharge held meetings with 25 Congress state units, whereas Tharoor held meetings with seven state units.
Congress is a center to center-left nationalist party which was founded in 1885 by British civil servant, Allan Octavian Hume. Traditionally, the party chief has been elected unanimously. The first election of the Congress party was held in 1939, when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose won.
