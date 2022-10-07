International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/indian-lawmaker-tharoor-proposes-reforming-congress-party-ahead-of-leadership-election-1101602723.html
Indian Lawmaker Tharoor Proposes Reforming Congress Party Ahead of Leadership Election
Indian Lawmaker Tharoor Proposes Reforming Congress Party Ahead of Leadership Election
The vote to elect a new chief of India's main opposition party is scheduled for October 17. The results will be out two days later. Senior parliamentarians... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T12:23+0000
2022-10-07T12:23+0000
india
shashi tharoor
indian national congress
rahul gandhi
sonia gandhi
opposition
opposition
opposition party
political opposition
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0824c3ab17299b9d6b00a708ffaf4.jpg
Shashi Tharoor, a well-known Congress Party parliamentarian vying for the party's top post, has proposed reforming India's main opposition party to make it battle-ready to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and national polls in 2024.Releasing his manifesto ahead of the upcoming leadership race, Tharoor emphasized that the party needed to be revived from the grassroots or else it would struggle to defeat the BJP.One of the most important reforms that Tharoor mentioned was to limit the term of office for the party's state chiefs.At present, a state chief can serve multiple terms in office but Tharoor wants to limit this to just one term.Meanwhile, Tharoor also reiterated that his contest with Kharge, one of the senior Congress politicians, is a friendly one, emphasizing that both believed in the party's ideology and wished to revive its fortunes."We need to reform the way our party functions. We need to bring young people to the party and give them real authority. At the same time, we should give greater respect to hardworking and long-serving karyakartas (functionaries)," Tharoor added.Tharoor’s task will not be plain sailing, however, given that his opponent reportedly enjoys the backing of the powerful and influential Gandhi family, the current party boss Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi.Likewise, only 12 of the 700 Congress delegates that are eligible to vote in the election from Tharoor’s home state of Kerala reportedly turned up for Thursday’s manifesto launch.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41d19fd876e662c13196f118bf4ae083.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shashi tharoor, indian national congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, opposition, opposition, opposition party, political opposition, elections, elections, polls, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister
shashi tharoor, indian national congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, opposition, opposition, opposition party, political opposition, elections, elections, polls, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister

Indian Lawmaker Tharoor Proposes Reforming Congress Party Ahead of Leadership Election

12:23 GMT 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriSenior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor, right, shows his documents as he files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Senior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor, right, shows his documents as he files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The vote to elect a new chief of India's main opposition party is scheduled for October 17. The results will be out two days later. Senior parliamentarians Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the two candidates in the fray.
Shashi Tharoor, a well-known Congress Party parliamentarian vying for the party's top post, has proposed reforming India's main opposition party to make it battle-ready to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and national polls in 2024.
Releasing his manifesto ahead of the upcoming leadership race, Tharoor emphasized that the party needed to be revived from the grassroots or else it would struggle to defeat the BJP.
One of the most important reforms that Tharoor mentioned was to limit the term of office for the party's state chiefs.
At present, a state chief can serve multiple terms in office but Tharoor wants to limit this to just one term.

"My message is to revive the party, re-energise it, empower workers, decentralise authority and be in touch with the people. This, I believe, will make Congress politically fit to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP in the 2024 general election," Tharoor told reporters at the Congress headquarters in Kerala state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tharoor also reiterated that his contest with Kharge, one of the senior Congress politicians, is a friendly one, emphasizing that both believed in the party's ideology and wished to revive its fortunes.
"We need to reform the way our party functions. We need to bring young people to the party and give them real authority. At the same time, we should give greater respect to hardworking and long-serving karyakartas (functionaries)," Tharoor added.
Tharoor’s task will not be plain sailing, however, given that his opponent reportedly enjoys the backing of the powerful and influential Gandhi family, the current party boss Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi.
Likewise, only 12 of the 700 Congress delegates that are eligible to vote in the election from Tharoor’s home state of Kerala reportedly turned up for Thursday’s manifesto launch.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала