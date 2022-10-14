https://sputniknews.com/20221014/congress-prez-poll-senior-members-sideline-shashi-tharoor-mallikarjun-kharge-emerges-as-top-choice-1101831223.html

Congress Prez Poll: Senior Members Sideline Shashi Tharoor; Mallikarjun Kharge Emerges as Top Choice

Congress Prez Poll: Senior Members Sideline Shashi Tharoor; Mallikarjun Kharge Emerges as Top Choice

The latest election for the top post in India's main opposition party was held in 2000, with Sonia Gandhi and Jitendra Prasada as main contenders. Gandhi won... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T07:54+0000

2022-10-14T07:54+0000

2022-10-14T07:54+0000

india

shashi tharoor

congress

congress

congress

indian national congress

kerala

new delhi

delhi

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101835576_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbdeecc01cecb70a731b4aa415e44b2.jpg

Just days ahead of the Indian National Congress (INC) election of the party's new chief, Congress Parliamentarian Manish Tewari has extended his support to Mallikarjun Kharge for the president's post.The party needs a "safe pair of hands" and a "composed personality," Tewari added.In the past two weeks, several senior Congress politicians have come out to support 80-year-old Kharge.The election is scheduled to take place on October 17, and the results will be announced two days later. Senior parliamentarian Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the post.On Thursday, Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot also backed Kharge. Other senior politicians who came out to support Kharge include A.K. Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Abhishek Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Digvijaya Singh, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda, V Narayanasamy, V Vaithilingam, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Avinash Pandey, Rajeev Shukla and many others.

kerala

new delhi

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

shashi tharoor, congress, congress, congress, indian national congress, kerala, new delhi, delhi, election, election, politics, politics, politics, politician