https://sputniknews.com/20221016/video-tens-of-thousands-protest-in-paris-against-soaring-cost-of-living-1101904763.html
Video: Tens of Thousands Protest in Paris Against Soaring Cost of Living
Video: Tens of Thousands Protest in Paris Against Soaring Cost of Living
16.10.2022
The Sunday protest was called by Jean-Luc Melenchon's the France Unbowed party and other left-wing parties, including Europe Ecology - The Greens and the Socialist Party, along with several French unions and associations.The march began with a walkout from the Place de la Nation square at around 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) and was controlled by police cordons.The activists demand higher wages and social benefits, windfall taxes on energy companies, capping electricity bills and investment in ecological projects. Calls against soaring fuel and food prices, and the controversial pension reform could also be heard at the march.Some participants shared their resentment over France's increased military support to Ukraine."Not only has France supplied Kiev with Caesar howitzers, but it also invites the French to train Ukrainian soldiers. This is too much, this is outrageous. The United States is trying to drag us into a war that is not even ours," another protester said.On October 8, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris, demanding Macron's resignation.France remains gripped by widespread protest movement amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The leading French unions announced on Thursday that they were going to hold a nationwide strike on October 18, demanding higher wages and protesting against the government's interference in the social movement of oil employees and encroachment on the right to strike.
15:21 GMT 16.10.2022
People gather for a march against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022.
People gather for a march against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022.
© AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard
PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters have gathered in Paris on Sunday to take part in a march against skyrocketing living costs and climate inaction of the government, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The Sunday protest was called by Jean-Luc Melenchon's the France Unbowed party and other left-wing parties, including Europe Ecology - The Greens and the Socialist Party, along with several French unions and associations.
The march began with a walkout from the Place de la Nation square at around 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) and was controlled by police cordons.
The activists demand higher wages and social benefits, windfall taxes on energy companies, capping electricity bills and investment in ecological projects. Calls against soaring fuel and food prices, and the controversial pension reform could also be heard at the march.
"We are here to save the French from poverty. [French President Emmanuel] Macron is trying to destroy our country. He is trying to destroy all public goods. It is obvious to us that from November the prices of all fuel, gasoline and diesel will exceed 3 euros, so we have to act. Otherwise we will soon have nothing to eat this winter," one of the activists of the Yellow Vests movement told the Sputnik correspondent.
Some participants shared their resentment over France's increased military support to Ukraine.
"Not only has France supplied Kiev with Caesar howitzers, but it also invites the French to train Ukrainian soldiers. This is too much, this is outrageous. The United States is trying to drag us into a war that is not even ours," another protester said.
On October 8, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris, demanding Macron's resignation.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
World
Videos: Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron's Resignation
17 September, 20:57 GMT
France remains gripped by widespread protest movement amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The leading French unions announced on Thursday that they were going to hold a nationwide strike on October 18, demanding higher wages and protesting against the government's interference in the social movement of oil employees and encroachment on the right to strike.
