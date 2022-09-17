International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/videos-thousands-rally-in-paris-demanding-macrons-resignation-1100912567.html
Videos: Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron's Resignation
Videos: Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron's Resignation
PARIS (Sputnik) - Several thousand protesters gathered on the Palais-Royal Square in Paris following a call from the right-wing Patriots party to demand the... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-17T20:57+0000
2022-09-17T20:55+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
protest
resignation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_0:296:3072:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_3645b8c5754d79582951fe00bfbbd747.jpg
After the first demonstration on September 3, the Patriots issued a new call to take to the streets. The activists are calling for Macron's resignation and withdrawal from the European Union and NATO.The latest Elabe poll showed that support for sanctions against Russia is on the decline among the French population, with only 40% saying they are in favor of restrictive measures against Moscow. At the same time, 32% of respondents believe that sanctions should be limited to reduce their impact on the daily lives of French people, while 27% of respondents say that they are against economic sanctions.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.The French Parliament adopted in August two packages of emergency measures to protect the purchasing power of the population that took effect on September 1. They include the indexation of social benefits. the stabilization of electricity and gas prices, an increase in additional payments to civil servants, a fuel discount of 30 euro cents from September to October.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/tiktok-users-prepare-to-say-goodbye-to-home-appliances-heating-amid-energy-crisis-in-europe-1100660694.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092939617_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eda94bd5f94bf3f286d3f4aebb0b71a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, france, protest, resignation
emmanuel macron, france, protest, resignation

Videos: Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron's Resignation

20:57 GMT 17.09.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS (Sputnik) - Several thousand protesters gathered on the Palais-Royal Square in Paris following a call from the right-wing Patriots party to demand the resignation of the French President Emmanuel Macron, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
After the first demonstration on September 3, the Patriots issued a new call to take to the streets. The activists are calling for Macron's resignation and withdrawal from the European Union and NATO.
The latest Elabe poll showed that support for sanctions against Russia is on the decline among the French population, with only 40% saying they are in favor of restrictive measures against Moscow. At the same time, 32% of respondents believe that sanctions should be limited to reduce their impact on the daily lives of French people, while 27% of respondents say that they are against economic sanctions.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
TikTok Users Prepare to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Home Appliances, Heating Amid Energy Crisis in Europe
12 September, 00:58 GMT
The French Parliament adopted in August two packages of emergency measures to protect the purchasing power of the population that took effect on September 1. They include the indexation of social benefits. the stabilization of electricity and gas prices, an increase in additional payments to civil servants, a fuel discount of 30 euro cents from September to October.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала