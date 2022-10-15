https://sputniknews.com/20221015/music-production-disrupted-by-landslide-venezuelan-artist-dedicates-new-song-to-victims-1101871300.html

Music Production Disrupted by Landslide, Venezuelan Artist Dedicates New Song to Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - After a devastating landslide swept through a city in northern Venezuela last week, a local music production team shared with...

A young artist who has released seven new songs on popular music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music over the past year, Sergio Nadra is one of the rising stars of Venezuela's music industry.Following the successful release of the music video for his single "Me Voy" in May on YouTube, Nadra and his music production team hoped to take advantage of this momentum by releasing his next single "Ensename" in the near future.While Nadra’s music production crew were busy filming the new video for "Ensename," a scheduling conflict made it impossible for them to shoot a scene in the city of Maracay in northern Venezuela. To make sure they could release the video as planned, Nadra’s team decided to return to his hometown of Las Tejerias to film the scene last week.The crew’s experiences in Las Tejerias ended up being much more than they had bargained for.What happened next made Rosa realize how close his team came to a tragic disaster.After they waited on the third floor for about one hour, the rain stopped. Rosa and his team decided to go out to find out what had happened.Mass DestructionThe musician shared several pictures that showed the damage caused by the landslide in the area.The whole neighborhood was filled with mud and trees that had been swept away in the floods. All the cars that were parked in the streets were completely submerged and destroyed. Large numbers of massive tree trunks had smashed into various houses and caused serious damage to buildings.The house Rosa and his team were staying at was actually Nadra’s grandmother’s home. Fortunately, Nadra and his family members were not hurt during the landslide.Venezuelan officials have raised the death toll caused by the landslide to 43, with at least another 56 people missing.When the producer and his team went to visit the worst affected areas the next morning, they could still see locals making desperate efforts to rescue the victims who were buried or trapped under the debris. Every few minutes, they could see a body covered in mud being retrieved by volunteers working around the clock.Music Supports RecoveryRosa returned to Maracay earlier this week, but Nadra stayed in Las Tejerias to support his family during this difficult time.According to Nadra, power has been restored in the city and the national government has provided food, water and clothing to those affected by the landslide.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Las Tejerias on Monday and vowed to rebuild "each and every home" in the city.As someone who grew up in Las Tejerias, the tragic disaster was very personal for Nadra.The team hopes to release the new music video, which includes scenes from Las Tejerias, by the end of October or in early November.

