Death Toll From Floods in Venezuela Rises to 50
Death Toll From Floods in Venezuela Rises to 50
MEXICO CITY, (Sputnik) - The death toll from the flash floods and a subsequent landslide in the northern Venezuelan state of Aragua has reached 50
Death Toll From Floods in Venezuela Rises to 50

06:18 GMT 14.10.2022
A man stands near small boats washed out by the strong waves of Lake Maracaibo in the stilt house town of San Timoteo, Baralt municipality in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on October 13, 2022
A man stands near small boats washed out by the strong waves of Lake Maracaibo in the stilt house town of San Timoteo, Baralt municipality in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on October 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUIS BRAVO
