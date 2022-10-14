https://sputniknews.com/20221014/death-toll-from-floods-in-venezuela-rises-to-50-1101833572.html

Death Toll From Floods in Venezuela Rises to 50

Death Toll From Floods in Venezuela Rises to 50

MEXICO CITY, (Sputnik) - The death toll from the flash floods and a subsequent landslide in the northern Venezuelan state of Aragua has reached 50

americas

venezuela

floods

death toll

"According to confirmed data, 50 people unfortunately died and their bodies were handed over to the relatives," Ceballos told the Caracas-headquartered regional broadcaster TeleSUR on Thursday evening.The previous update on death toll from floods in Venezuela delievered by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday evening stated 43 people killed and 50 missing.Heavy rains in northern Venezuela were caused by Hurricane Julia, which swept through the Caribbean Sea late last week. On Sunday, streams of water and soil from the mountains hit Aragua, destroying and flooding some houses.Over a thousand rescuers and soldiers, as well as food convoys, were dispatched to the disaster site. Rescue and search operations continue in the area, with the participation of dog handlers.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered for the allocation of financial assistance to flood-affected citizens and entrepreneurs who lost their businesses.

