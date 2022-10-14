https://sputniknews.com/20221014/putin-germans-paying-the-price-for-berlin-prioritizing-nato-relations-1101848594.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that German authorities made a major mistake by prioritizing NATO relations instead of German citizens' wellbeing on Friday.In the past few months, Germany has seen a surge in energy prices since the EU adopted several rounds of sanctions against Moscow, citing the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.Talks With USCommenting on the prospects of negotiation between Moscow and Washington ahead of the G20 summit, the Russian president noted that Joe Biden should be asked about it, adding that at the moment there is no platform for such dialogue.Putin also added he has not decided yet if he will travel to the G20 summit in Indonesia.

