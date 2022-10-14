International
Breaking News: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/putin-germans-paying-the-price-for-berlin-prioritizing-nato-relations-1101848594.html
Putin: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations
Putin: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations
Germany, as well as other European countries, are experiencing a severe energy crisis after they slapped sanctions against Moscow, driving fuel prices up to... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T12:42+0000
2022-10-14T12:58+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101848594.jpg?1665752280
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that German authorities made a major mistake by prioritizing NATO relations instead of German citizens' wellbeing on Friday.In the past few months, Germany has seen a surge in energy prices since the EU adopted several rounds of sanctions against Moscow, citing the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.Talks With USCommenting on the prospects of negotiation between Moscow and Washington ahead of the G20 summit, the Russian president noted that Joe Biden should be asked about it, adding that at the moment there is no platform for such dialogue.Putin also added he has not decided yet if he will travel to the G20 summit in Indonesia.
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia, germany
vladimir putin, russia, germany

Putin: Germans Paying the Price for Berlin Prioritizing NATO Relations

12:42 GMT 14.10.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 14.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Germany, as well as other European countries, are experiencing a severe energy crisis after they slapped sanctions against Moscow, driving fuel prices up to record-high levels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that German authorities made a major mistake by prioritizing NATO relations instead of German citizens' wellbeing on Friday.
In the past few months, Germany has seen a surge in energy prices since the EU adopted several rounds of sanctions against Moscow, citing the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Talks With US

Commenting on the prospects of negotiation between Moscow and Washington ahead of the G20 summit, the Russian president noted that Joe Biden should be asked about it, adding that at the moment there is no platform for such dialogue.
Putin also added he has not decided yet if he will travel to the G20 summit in Indonesia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала