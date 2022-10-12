https://sputniknews.com/20221012/second-line-of-nord-stream-2-may-be-damaged-but-not-subject-to-gas-leaks-gazprom-ceo-says-1101765414.html

Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks, Gazprom CEO Says

Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks, Gazprom CEO Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be slightly damaged, but there are definitely no gas leaks on it, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Wednesday.

At the same time, he added that there were no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream lines, given that turbines created for the pipeline were inoperative.Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin noted that the pipeline may be repaired to deliver gas - but noted that it makes sense only if Europe plans to purchase resources from Russia.The pipeline system was targeted by a terror attack in September, which resulted in a major gas leak and a halt of Russian deliveries to Europe. Moscow launched an investigation into the incident, while Sweden and Denmark started their own probe, saying that the blasts likely were caused by sabotage.President Putin hinted that London and Washington were involved since they opposed the project from the very start and claimed that it was a threat to Europe.

