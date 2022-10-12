https://sputniknews.com/20221012/second-line-of-nord-stream-2-may-be-damaged-but-not-subject-to-gas-leaks-gazprom-ceo-says-1101765414.html
Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks, Gazprom CEO Says
Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks, Gazprom CEO Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be slightly damaged, but there are definitely no gas leaks on it, Gazprom CEO Alexei... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T13:24+0000
2022-10-12T13:24+0000
2022-10-12T13:24+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream pipeline
gas leak
gazprom
alexei miller
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
At the same time, he added that there were no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream lines, given that turbines created for the pipeline were inoperative.Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin noted that the pipeline may be repaired to deliver gas - but noted that it makes sense only if Europe plans to purchase resources from Russia.The pipeline system was targeted by a terror attack in September, which resulted in a major gas leak and a halt of Russian deliveries to Europe. Moscow launched an investigation into the incident, while Sweden and Denmark started their own probe, saying that the blasts likely were caused by sabotage.President Putin hinted that London and Washington were involved since they opposed the project from the very start and claimed that it was a threat to Europe.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream pipeline, gas leak, gazprom, alexei miller
nord stream pipeline, gas leak, gazprom, alexei miller
Second Line of Nord Stream 2 May Be Damaged But Not Subject to Gas Leaks, Gazprom CEO Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be slightly damaged, but there are definitely no gas leaks on it, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Wednesday.
"Indeed, the second line, line B, of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is under pressure. Maybe it has slight damage, but it is not severely damaged at all, and there are no gas leaks," Miller said at the Russian Energy Week.
At the same time, he added that there were no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream lines, given that turbines created for the pipeline were inoperative.
Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin noted that the pipeline may be repaired
to deliver gas - but noted that it makes sense only if Europe plans to purchase resources from Russia.
The pipeline system was targeted by a terror attack in September, which resulted in a major gas leak and a halt of Russian deliveries to Europe. Moscow launched an investigation into the incident, while Sweden and Denmark started their own probe, saying that the blasts likely were caused by sabotage.
President Putin hinted that London and Washington were involved
since they opposed the project from the very start and claimed that it was a threat to Europe.