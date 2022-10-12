International
BREAKING: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/putin-terror-attacks-against-nord-stream-seek-to-undermine-energy-security-of-continent-1101754059.html
Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent
Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent
Moscow previously opened an investigation into the pipeline sabotage, while Denmark and Sweden noted that they intend not to include Russia in their probe. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T10:52+0000
2022-10-12T10:56+0000
nord stream sabotage
vladimir putin
russia
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101754059.jpg?1665572203
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system sought to cut off cheap energy sources from the continent, undermining European energy security.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia, nord stream 2
vladimir putin, russia, nord stream 2

Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent

10:52 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 12.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Moscow previously opened an investigation into the pipeline sabotage, while Denmark and Sweden noted that they intend not to include Russia in their probe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system sought to cut off cheap energy sources from the continent, undermining European energy security.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала