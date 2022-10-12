https://sputniknews.com/20221012/putin-terror-attacks-against-nord-stream-seek-to-undermine-energy-security-of-continent-1101754059.html
Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent
Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent
Moscow previously opened an investigation into the pipeline sabotage, while Denmark and Sweden noted that they intend not to include Russia in their probe. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T10:52+0000
2022-10-12T10:52+0000
2022-10-12T10:56+0000
nord stream sabotage
vladimir putin
russia
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101754059.jpg?1665572203
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system sought to cut off cheap energy sources from the continent, undermining European energy security.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
vladimir putin, russia, nord stream 2
vladimir putin, russia, nord stream 2
Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent
10:52 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 12.10.2022)
Being updated
Moscow previously opened an investigation into the pipeline sabotage, while Denmark and Sweden noted that they intend not to include Russia in their probe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system sought to cut off cheap energy sources from the continent, undermining European energy security.