Putin: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent

Moscow previously opened an investigation into the pipeline sabotage, while Denmark and Sweden noted that they intend not to include Russia in their probe. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system sought to cut off cheap energy sources from the continent, undermining European energy security.

