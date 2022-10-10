International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far, Russian Embassy Says
Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far, Russian Embassy Says
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart...
Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.
Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far, Russian Embassy Says

16:54 GMT 10.10.2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix
International
India
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet.
Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.
"We confirm the fact that the letter was sent by M.V. Mishustin. There has been no reaction from the Swedish side at the moment," the diplomatic mission said.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
World
US Navy Aircraft Flew Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Hours After Rupture - Reports
7 October, 23:06 GMT
On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.

Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.
