ZURICH (Sputnik)
Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far, Russian Embassy Says
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andresson, with a request for Russia's participation in the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attack, but Sweden had not yet responded to the corresponding letter yet.
Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.
"We confirm the fact that the letter was sent by M.V. Mishustin. There has been no reaction from the Swedish side at the moment," the diplomatic mission said.
On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop
and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.
Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.