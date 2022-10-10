https://sputniknews.com/20221010/sweden-ignores-moscows-proposal-to-join-nord-stream-probe-so-far-russian-embassy-says-1101697381.html

Sweden Ignores Moscow's Proposal to Join Nord Stream Probe So Far, Russian Embassy Says

ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Stockholm confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his Swedish counterpart...

Earlier, Swedish media reported that Mishustin had sent a letter to Andersson, in which he asked to involve the Russian side, including Gazprom, in the investigation of the Nord Stream incidents.On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported leaks in three of the four strings after several underwater explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union insists it was an act of sabotage. The international investigation is underway, though Russia was not invited, prompting fears in Moscow of a possible bias in results.Operators fear that leaks will lead to corrosion in the underwater pipes.

