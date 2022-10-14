https://sputniknews.com/20221014/german-drone-finds-26-foot-gash-in-nord-stream-1-that-could-only-be-caused-by-explosion---report-1101859261.html

German Drone Finds 26-Foot Gash in Nord Stream 1 That Could Only be Caused by Explosion - Report

German Drone Finds 26-Foot Gash in Nord Stream 1 That Could Only be Caused by Explosion - Report

An underwater drone operated by German federal police took the first photos of the rupture site on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline since the leak was shut off on... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T18:49+0000

2022-10-14T18:49+0000

2022-10-14T18:53+0000

energy crisis in europe

nord stream pipeline

rupture

explosion

terrorism

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

According to German public broadcaster ARD on Friday, an underwater drone recorded a 26-foot gash in the pipeline that could only have been caused by an explosive charge.A loss in pressure in the pipes was recorded on September 2, and the roiling surface of the sea in Danish and Swedish waters revealed a massive hemorrhage of gas from the pipeline. By the time it was plugged on October 2, the leaks had released an estimated 500,000 tons of methane gas and filled hundreds of kilometers of pipe with seawater. Gazprom estimates repairs will take at least one year. Moscow has called the incident an act of terrorism, while Berlin has called it sabotage.German Report Found No Energy Security RiskThe discovery comes after the release of a newly declassified German government report showing that in the months prior to the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Berlin judged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would pose no risk to European energy security, as Moscow has always been a reliable contract partner.First obtained by Der Spiegel earlier this week, the report was given to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change on October 26, 2021. Merkel’s government had about six weeks left before it was replaced by Olaf Schotz’s SPD-led coalition. At the time, he was Merkel’s finance minister and vice-chancellor."For both the German and neighboring markets, the risk of serious impairments to supply security due to the failure of individual import supply infrastructures is very limited."Merkel’s decision to continue with the Nord Stream 2 project, and the conclusions expressed in the declassified file, were both sharply contrary to the wishes of several German allies, most especially the United States. US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, both sanctioned Russia and the companies involved in building the pipeline, which runs alongside Nord Stream 1 to carry liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia to Germany underneath the Baltic Sea.Washington claimed that Russia intended to use the pipeline as a coercive tool to keep Europe in line by threatening to turn off the gas. Instead, the US has urged European nations to buy American LNG, even though it was more expensive than Russian gas.Grappling Over GasAfter Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine to eliminate the neo-Nazi threat against Russian-speakers in the region and to neutralize Ukraine as a potential base for a NATO attack against Russia, the US and EU responded with sanctions that included a boycott of Russian energy exports. However, while the US immediately ended purchases of Russian oil and gas, Europe, which gets nearly half its gas from Russia, has dragged its feet on complying with US demands. During much of that time, gas continued to flow through Nord Stream 1, even as Berlin sent military aid to Kiev to be used against Russian forces in what has increasingly become a NATO proxy war.Only last month, when the EU refused to buy gas from Russia at the offered price and imposed a price cap, did Gazprom turn the pipeline off.“We are united against this barbaric aggression and will do all we can to support Ukraine as they fight for sovereignty, democracy and freedom,” he added."The ball is in the EU's court. If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

nord stream pipeline, rupture, explosion, terrorism, germany