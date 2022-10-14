https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russian-deputy-pm-masterminds-of-nord-stream-terror-attacks-plunged-europe-into-energy-poverty-1101854823.html

Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty

During the Russian Energy Week forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the Nord Stream terror attacks in late September sought to undermine energy... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

The masterminds of the Nord Stream terror attacks plunged Europe into energy poverty, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. Novak's remarks came hours after reports that Sweden, Germany and Denmark had refused to jointly investigate the acts of sabotage at the pipelines, each pledging to investigate the attacks independently.

