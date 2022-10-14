https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russian-deputy-pm-masterminds-of-nord-stream-terror-attacks-plunged-europe-into-energy-poverty-1101854823.html
Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty
During the Russian Energy Week forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the Nord Stream terror attacks in late September sought to undermine energy... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
The masterminds of the Nord Stream terror attacks plunged Europe into energy poverty, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. Novak's remarks came hours after reports that Sweden, Germany and Denmark had refused to jointly investigate the acts of sabotage at the pipelines, each pledging to investigate the attacks independently.
Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty
14:56 GMT 14.10.2022
During the Russian Energy Week forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the Nord Stream terror attacks in late September sought to undermine energy security on the continent.
The masterminds of the Nord Stream terror attacks plunged Europe into energy poverty, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Novak's remarks came hours after reports that Sweden, Germany and Denmark had refused to jointly investigate the acts of sabotage at the pipelines, each pledging to investigate the attacks independently.