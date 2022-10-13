https://sputniknews.com/20221013/netizens-buzzing-after-elon-musk-advertizes-his-perfume-to-fund-twitter-acquisition-1101793308.html
Elon Musk's surprising appeal to his followers to buy his recently-launched perfume brand "Burnt Hair" to fund his acquisition of Twitter set the internet ablaze
"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted on Thursday.
However, his call to buy bottles of his perfume brand received mixed reactions from netizens.
While one user claimed that he had already "bought three", another declared that he could "smell an acquisition coming."
On the other hand, some replied to him with a counterargument, stating that he should hire them for Tesla first, and then they would purchase his perfume.
"Please hire me, so that I can buy a Tesla," a user wrote on the microblogging platform.
"You make me do the signage work and I'll buy perfume," a second posted.
Meanwhile, a few netizens alleged that his whole Twitter bid was a "sham".
"Anything that Elon touches is a money pit and a sham," a third added.
Musk's appeal though seemed to have a domino effect on the sales of his perfume, with 20K bottles of the product being sold out within 24 hours. The price of each bottle has been set at $100.
The billionaire's attempt to purchase Twitter has turned into a full-blown saga.
He first made his decision to buy the social media giant in April before accepting and then subsequently rejecting a place on Twitter's board.
He then offered to turn Twitter into a private entity before announcing that he was abandoning the deal because the San Francisco-based company had lied to him about bot accounts
Musk has now revived the deal
with Twitter, valuing the organization at over $44 billion. Musk and Twitter expect the deal to go through by the end of this month.