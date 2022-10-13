https://sputniknews.com/20221013/netizens-buzzing-after-elon-musk-advertizes-his-perfume-to-fund-twitter-acquisition-1101793308.html

Elon Musk's surprising appeal to his followers to buy his recently-launched perfume brand "Burnt Hair" to fund his acquisition of Twitter set the internet ablaze."Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted on Thursday.However, his call to buy bottles of his perfume brand received mixed reactions from netizens.On the other hand, some replied to him with a counterargument, stating that he should hire them for Tesla first, and then they would purchase his perfume."Please hire me, so that I can buy a Tesla," a user wrote on the microblogging platform."You make me do the signage work and I'll buy perfume," a second posted."Anything that Elon touches is a money pit and a sham," a third added.Musk's appeal though seemed to have a domino effect on the sales of his perfume, with 20K bottles of the product being sold out within 24 hours. The price of each bottle has been set at $100.The billionaire's attempt to purchase Twitter has turned into a full-blown saga. He first made his decision to buy the social media giant in April before accepting and then subsequently rejecting a place on Twitter's board. He then offered to turn Twitter into a private entity before announcing that he was abandoning the deal because the San Francisco-based company had lied to him about bot accounts.Musk has now revived the deal with Twitter, valuing the organization at over $44 billion. Musk and Twitter expect the deal to go through by the end of this month.

