https://sputniknews.com/20221012/kremlin-denies-reports-musk-talked-to-putin-before-unveiling-his-ukrainian-settlement-plan-1101758961.html

Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan

Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday claim that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke with Russian President Vladimir... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T11:54+0000

2022-10-12T11:54+0000

2022-10-12T11:56+0000

kremlin

russia

ukraine

dmitry peskov

elon musk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg

On Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, for which he was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials. Musk later denied the reports, saying that he only spoke with Putin one time, about space, approximately 18 months ago.The plan, announced by the billionaire, suggests neutral status of Ukraine and UN-supervised referendums in Donbass, the Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, and does not dispute the status of Crimea as part of Russia.The four territories already held referendums last month, with people overwhelmingly voting to join Russia. In October, the treaties were adopted by the Russian parliament, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, became part of Russia.

kremlin

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin, russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, elon musk