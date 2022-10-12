International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/kremlin-denies-reports-musk-talked-to-putin-before-unveiling-his-ukrainian-settlement-plan-1101758961.html
Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan
Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday claim that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke with Russian President Vladimir... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T11:54+0000
2022-10-12T11:56+0000
kremlin
russia
ukraine
dmitry peskov
elon musk
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg
On Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, for which he was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials. Musk later denied the reports, saying that he only spoke with Putin one time, about space, approximately 18 months ago.The plan, announced by the billionaire, suggests neutral status of Ukraine and UN-supervised referendums in Donbass, the Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, and does not dispute the status of Crimea as part of Russia.The four territories already held referendums last month, with people overwhelmingly voting to join Russia. In October, the treaties were adopted by the Russian parliament, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, became part of Russia.
kremlin
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b9b0510ba649c3a0dd291f8dfc005c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin, russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, elon musk
kremlin, russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, elon musk

Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan

11:54 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 12.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick Pleul Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022.
 Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday claim that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he released his plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"I can only confirm to you that, indeed, they had a telephone conversation about a year and a half ago," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, for which he was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials. Musk later denied the reports, saying that he only spoke with Putin one time, about space, approximately 18 months ago.
The plan, announced by the billionaire, suggests neutral status of Ukraine and UN-supervised referendums in Donbass, the Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, and does not dispute the status of Crimea as part of Russia.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankA woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine to Russia
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine to Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine to Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
The four territories already held referendums last month, with people overwhelmingly voting to join Russia. In October, the treaties were adopted by the Russian parliament, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, became part of Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала