Elon Musk Reportedly Proposes to Resume Twitter Acquisition
Elon Musk Reportedly Proposes to Resume Twitter Acquisition
Despite previously seeking to abort his takeover of Twitter, Musk has seemingly made a new proposal to the company. 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
Tesla founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has reportedly proposed to buy Twitter for the original offer price of $54.20 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.The proposal was purportedly made by Musk in a letter to Twitter, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.The news apparently resulted in Twitter shares rising "as much as 18 percent", the media outlet noted.Elon Musk made headlines earlier this year when he agreed in April to purchase Twitter in a deal valued at approximately $44 billion.But while the takeover was approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors in June, Musk attempted to terminate the deal a month later citing concerns about the number of bot accounts on the social media platform.
Elon Musk Reportedly Proposes to Resume Twitter Acquisition

16:28 GMT 04.10.2022 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 04.10.2022)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
Despite previously seeking to abort his takeover of Twitter, Musk has seemingly made a new proposal to the company.
Tesla founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has reportedly proposed to buy Twitter for the original offer price of $54.20 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.
The proposal was purportedly made by Musk in a letter to Twitter, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The news apparently resulted in Twitter shares rising "as much as 18 percent", the media outlet noted.
Elon Musk made headlines earlier this year when he agreed in April to purchase Twitter in a deal valued at approximately $44 billion.
But while the takeover was approved by Twitter’s Board of Directors in June, Musk attempted to terminate the deal a month later citing concerns about the number of bot accounts on the social media platform.
