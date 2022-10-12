LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev, Local Authorities Say

Recently, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russian troops would be hosted in his country as part of the general plan for the deployment of the joint regional military unit " in connection with the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]."
Since 10 October, Russia has been conducting precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine as Moscow goes ahead with its special military operation, which Russia started on February 24th to "denazify and demilitarize" the Kiev regime.