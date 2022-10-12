International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev, Local Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev, Local Authorities Say
Recently, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russian troops would be hosted in his country as part of the general plan for the deployment of... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
russian precision strikes on ukraine
russia
Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Activated in Kiev, Local Authorities Say

04:50 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 12.10.2022)
Recently, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russian troops would be hosted in his country as part of the general plan for the deployment of the joint regional military unit " in connection with the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]."
Since 10 October, Russia has been conducting precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine as Moscow goes ahead with its special military operation, which Russia started on February 24th to "denazify and demilitarize" the Kiev regime.
The missile strikes followed a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian special services against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:55 GMT 12.10.2022
Explosive Device Goes Off at Main Entrance to Central Market in Melitopol, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
04:51 GMT 12.10.2022
Explosions Heard in Nikolayev Region, Ukrainian Media Reports
04:51 GMT 12.10.2022
Air Alert Activated in Kiev, Local Authorities Say
04:50 GMT 12.10.2022
Five Explosions Heard in Kherson, Presumably Russia's Aid Defense Systems Working
