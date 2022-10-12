https://sputniknews.com/20221012/china-calls-for-exercising-restraint-in-proximity-of-nuclear-facilities---envoy-to-un-1101784001.html

China Calls for Exercising Restraint in Proximity of Nuclear Facilities - Envoy to UN

China Calls for Exercising Restraint in Proximity of Nuclear Facilities - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China calls on all concerned parties to exercise restraint in the proximity of nuclear facilities, Chinese Deputy Permanent... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The safety and security of nuclear facilities cannot be compromised, not even by the smallest margin. We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint" Shuang said in the UN General Assembly.Russia and others have expressed concern that Ukrainian troops have been shelling of otherwise attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.The members in the UN General Assembly gathered to vote on a resolution meant to condemn Russia for the referenda in four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine who joined the Russian Federation. The countries of the collective West called the session in an attempt to rebuke Russia for what they call is Moscow annexing the four Ukrainian regions.The Russian Mission to the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by "secret ballot" to prevent anyone to see how the states voted. However, this idea was put off the table by the majority of the states.The session started on Monday and has been ongoing given that the representatives of numerous countries have expressed an intent to speak.

