China Calls for Exercising Restraint in Proximity of Nuclear Facilities - Envoy to UN
China Calls for Exercising Restraint in Proximity of Nuclear Facilities - Envoy to UN
12.10.2022
"The safety and security of nuclear facilities cannot be compromised, not even by the smallest margin. We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint" Shuang said in the UN General Assembly.Russia and others have expressed concern that Ukrainian troops have been shelling of otherwise attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.The members in the UN General Assembly gathered to vote on a resolution meant to condemn Russia for the referenda in four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine who joined the Russian Federation. The countries of the collective West called the session in an attempt to rebuke Russia for what they call is Moscow annexing the four Ukrainian regions.The Russian Mission to the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by "secret ballot" to prevent anyone to see how the states voted. However, this idea was put off the table by the majority of the states.The session started on Monday and has been ongoing given that the representatives of numerous countries have expressed an intent to speak.
China Calls for Exercising Restraint in Proximity of Nuclear Facilities - Envoy to UN

20:56 GMT 12.10.2022
An aerial view shows the spray pounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
An aerial view shows the spray pounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© Sputnik
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China calls on all concerned parties to exercise restraint in the proximity of nuclear facilities, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.
"The safety and security of nuclear facilities cannot be compromised, not even by the smallest margin. We call on all parties concerned to exercise restraint" Shuang said in the UN General Assembly.
Russia and others have expressed concern that Ukrainian troops have been shelling of otherwise attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
The members in the UN General Assembly gathered to vote on a resolution meant to condemn Russia for the referenda in four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine who joined the Russian Federation. The countries of the collective West called the session in an attempt to rebuke Russia for what they call is Moscow annexing the four Ukrainian regions.
Electricity transmission lines. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Shelling Just Cost Kiev 20% of Its Traditional Sources of Electricity
8 October, 17:22 GMT
The Russian Mission to the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by "secret ballot" to prevent anyone to see how the states voted. However, this idea was put off the table by the majority of the states.
The session started on Monday and has been ongoing given that the representatives of numerous countries have expressed an intent to speak.
