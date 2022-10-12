https://sputniknews.com/20221012/which-countries-train-ukrainian-soldiers-1101777467.html

Which Countries Train Ukrainian Soldiers?

Which Countries Train Ukrainian Soldiers?

Since Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, the West has not only imposed a series of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow but also provided...

Although countries which have sanctioned Russia have repeatedly stated that they have no intention to send troops to Ukraine and become a part to the conflict, their contribution to what they describe as Ukraine's defense cannot be left unnoticed. They send their instructors to Ukraine and also assist Ukrainian soldiers in travelling to other countries to undergo military training. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out which countries exactly are providing training to the Ukrainian army.

