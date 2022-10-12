https://sputniknews.com/20221012/biden-says-has-confidence-in-his-son-hunter-biden-amid-legal-troubles-1101771522.html
Biden Says Has Confidence in His Son Hunter Biden Amid Legal Troubles
Biden Says Has Confidence in His Son Hunter Biden Amid Legal Troubles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said during an interview that he has confidence in his son Hunter Biden as he faces legal troubles for alleged... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T14:44+0000
2022-10-12T14:44+0000
2022-10-12T14:44+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_808e1e47320723bf00c36858f62ed5ef.jpg
Biden said his son has been doing better for a couple of years now.The Washington Post reported last week that US federal agents have collected enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements related to a gun purchase.The tax fraud investigation revolves around whether Hunter Biden failed to declare income from local and overseas businesses, the report said.Federal agents also found Hunter Biden allegedly lied when he filled out a form before the acquisition of a handgun in 2018. By declaring that he wasn’t an "unlawful user" or addicted to marijuana and other antidepressants, he contradicted himself as having priorly admitted to smoking crack cocaine, the report added.The US attorney for Delaware, nominated by former President Donald Trump, will decide whether he green lights the charges against Biden's son, who has been under investigation since 2018.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100286915_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2f624fa1215d94d19d52a385b3103a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, hunter biden, us
joe biden, hunter biden, us
Biden Says Has Confidence in His Son Hunter Biden Amid Legal Troubles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said during an interview that he has confidence in his son Hunter Biden as he faces legal troubles for alleged tax crimes and false statements related to a gun purchase he made.
"I'm confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens," Biden said during an interview that aired on CNN on Tuesday night.
Biden said his son has been doing better for a couple of years now.
The Washington Post reported last week that US federal agents have collected enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements related to a gun purchase.
The tax fraud investigation revolves around whether Hunter Biden failed to declare income from local and overseas businesses, the report said.
Federal agents also found Hunter Biden allegedly lied when he filled out a form before the acquisition of a handgun
in 2018. By declaring that he wasn’t an "unlawful user" or addicted to marijuana and other antidepressants, he contradicted himself as having priorly admitted to smoking crack cocaine, the report added.
The US attorney for Delaware, nominated by former President Donald Trump, will decide whether he green lights the charges against Biden's son
, who has been under investigation since 2018.