https://sputniknews.com/20221011/fbi-agents-who-asked-facebook-to-hush-up-hunter-biden-laptop-story-are-dem-donors-filings-reveal-1101737921.html

FBI Agents Who Asked Facebook to Hush Up Hunter Biden Laptop Story are Dem Donors, Filings Reveal

FBI Agents Who Asked Facebook to Hush Up Hunter Biden Laptop Story are Dem Donors, Filings Reveal

The contents of the “laptop from hell” that Hunter Biden left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 continue to make waves, with Republicans... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T19:18+0000

2022-10-11T19:18+0000

2022-10-11T19:18+0000

americas

hunter biden

laptop

fbi

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101034485_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e5e42083a5f92b7f22afe0afe2f04.jpg

The federal agents who informed Facebook* that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation” operation made donations to the Democratic Party in 2020, the Washington Free Beacon has discovered, citing a court filing and Federal Election Commission receipts.Laura Dehmlow, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Foreign Influence Task Force, and Elvis Chan, chief of the FBI San Francisco office’s cyber division, were “involved” in communications which ultimately led Facebook to take measures to snuff out the story, the filings show.The campaign finance record showed that Chan gave a total of $100 to Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia in 2020, while Dehmlow gave six separate donations totaling $60 to the Democratic National Committee the same year.US social media companies acted swiftly at the FBI’s request to prohibit or limit the sharing of the Hunter Biden laptop story after the New York Post published its first story in October 2020, just weeks before the November presidential election that year.In an interview with Joe Rogan in August, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI contacted Facebook to “be on high alert” about “Russian propaganda” ahead of the Post’s publication of the laptop story, with the company subsequently “decreasing” its distribution on its platform, resulting in “fewer people [seeing] it than would’ve otherwise.”The revelations about the FBI agents’ donations to the Democratic Party come amid long-standing allegations by GOP lawmakers of bias against Republicans and former president Donald Trump.During the period between October 2020 and the spring of 2022, the New York Post and other conservative-leaning or alternative media sources were the only ones that reported on the laptop, with major liberal newspapers and networks including the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN and MSNBC staying silent or publishing stories “debunking” the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden as “Russian disinformation.”WaPo and the NYT admitted that the laptop was real only in March of this year after carrying out “forensic analyses,” a year-and-a-half after the story first broke.Hunter Biden’s laptop contains hundreds of thousands of emails, photos, videos, text messages and other files, including embarrassing and potentially incriminating evidence of his cavorting with prostitutes, terrorizing his ex-wife, doing crack cocaine, and organizing business deals between foreign businessmen and his powerful politician father.Dozens of references to payments made to a mysterious “big guy” and “pops” in the emails may indicate the former vice president’s direct involvement in the illegal pay-to-play arrangement, with former Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski telling media that Joe Biden is indeed the “big guy” mentioned in the communications.Republican lawmakers have promised to launch a formal Congressional probe into the Biden family’s business activities, including alleged “influence peddling” in nations which are subject to US sanctions.“The whole reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we know that he’s a national security threat and we fear that he has compromised Joe Biden,” Republican Representative James Comer told Fox News on Monday.Biden is already being probed by federal authorities over alleged tax crimes in an investigation that began in 2018. Last week, US media reported that the feds had obtained “sufficient evidence” to formally charge the 52-year-old with tax crimes and lying about his drug abuse to buy a handgun.* Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia as extremist, terrorist organizations.

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/were-not-going-to-let-up-gop-vows-probe-into-joe-biden-familys-criminal-activity--1101711370.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

hunter biden, laptop, fbi, investigation