https://sputniknews.com/20221011/pro-russian-hacktivist-group-killnet-brings-down-websites-of-14-us-airports-reports-say-1101706483.html

Pro-Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Brings Down Websites of 14 US Airports, Reports Say

Pro-Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Brings Down Websites of 14 US Airports, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 US airport websites were inaccessible to users on Monday, due to DDoS attacks carried by pro-Russian cyberactivist group... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T06:28+0000

2022-10-11T06:28+0000

2022-10-11T06:28+0000

americas

us

hacker

airports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg

The malfunctions did not affect aircraft traffic, but may have caused some inconvenience to people looking for travel information, the broadcaster said.According to the media, the attack is attributed to the hacktivist group KillNet, which has already conducted DDoS attacks against various US-based targets, including US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.Earlier in the day, the hacktivist group posted a list of 24 American air harbor sites, calling on hackers to take them down.KillNet is a pro-Russian cyberactivist group, famous for its DDoS attacks against digital infrastructure of some NATO countries. In early August, the group targeted the website of Lockheed Martin, a US arms-making giant, and posted personal information of its employees.According to Software security firm Kaspersky, the number of DDoS attacks against national resources and international organizations worldwide have increased five times in the first quarter this year compared to the second quarter of 2021.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, hacker, airports